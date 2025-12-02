WikiEmakumeok celebrates 10 years promoting the visibility of women on Wikipedia 

On Friday, 7 November 2025, WikiEmakumeok celebrated its 10th anniversary on Wikipedia at the Areto Nagusia in the Women’s Centre in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Since its creation in 2015, WikiEmakumeok’s editing groups have worked to reduce the gender gap on Wikipedia, creating more than 12,000 biographies of women in Spanish and Basque.

Thanks to this effort, women from Vitoria-Gasteiz, Álava, the Basque Country and around the world now have a presence on Wikipedia. In addition, the focus has been placed on ensuring that women are the protagonists of their stories, and not simply secondary references, by reviewing and improving the wording of the articles.

Wikipedia edit-a-thons: raising the profile of women scientists

As part of its annual activities, and within the framework of its tenth anniversary, WikiEmakumeok organised the edit-a-thon on women scientists on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, in the Auditorium of the BIBAT Museum, during Science Week at the University of the Basque Country (EHU).

The activity, promoted by Arantxa Orive, brought together experienced editors and people who were new to the Wikimedia world. During the session, articles on women scientists were created and improved, and knowledge was shared on botanical illustration, marine geology, and other areas of expertise. The activity was open to participants with no previous editing experience.

The first results of this new phase are already being noticed:

23 articles edited — 10 into Spanish, 6 into Basque, 1 into Catalan, 1 into Extremaduran, and 5 into Interlingua.

Of these, 20 articles were new and 3 were existing, thus expanding access to knowledge in more languages.

‘It has been an honour to host this edit-a-thon at BIBAT during Science Week 2025. We have worked to reduce the gender gap on Wikipedia and highlight the contributions of women scientists. Edit-a-thons teach us, bring us together and give us excitement and hope,’ says Jaione Agirre, BIBAT technical manager, Wikimedian and member of Wikimedia Spain.

10 years of impact from WikiEmakumeok

During the celebration on 7 November, participants shared experiences and reflections on their journey with WikiEmakumeok. The documentary on the Entretejidas project was screened: weaving knowledge and collective memory from a feminist and anti-racist perspective, promoted by Zehar-Errefuxiatuekin in collaboration with WikiEmakumeok, and the day ended with a wiki party in the Old Town of Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Impact of the project over the last decade:

More than 300 people have participated in WikiEmakumeok activities.

30 regular editors in nine active groups in the Basque Country.

Some of the articles created have made it to the front page of Spanish Wikipedia, such as those on Luisa Roldán and María de Maeztu.

‘Each participant shared their experience with WikiEmakumeok, we screened the documentary Entretejidas and ended by singing the wiki song. Then we continued talking about future projects…’, says Mentxu Ramilo Araujo, Wikipedian and member of the Board of Directors of Wikimedia Spain.

Future challenges and objectives of WikiEmakumeok

WikiEmakumeok celebrated its 10th anniversary on Wikipedia and continues to work towards:

Publishing more high-quality articles on Wikipedia’s front page.

Increasing the diversity of editors and topics.

Further raising awareness of women’s contributions in different fields of knowledge.

The 10th anniversary is a reminder that, although much progress has been made, there is still a long way to go to achieve a balanced and inclusive Wikipedia. With each edit-a-thon and each article, WikiEmakumeok continues to build collective memory and make space for the stories of women that deserve to be told.

Greater visibility, greater free knowledge

At Wikimedia Spain, we proudly celebrate 10 years of WikiEmakumeok, a project that has not only created more than 12,000 biographies of women but has also contributed to reducing the gender gap on Wikipedia by encouraging the participation of new editors and promoting inclusive, quality content.

We believe that initiatives such as WikiEmakumeok are essential for highlighting stories that deserve to be told and for building a space for free knowledge that reflects society as a whole.

Thank you to everyone who has participated and continues to drive this project forward! We are excited to continue supporting this work and accompanying WikiEmakumeok in the coming years of creation and collaboration.

Organised by: WikiEmakumeok, with the support of Wikimedia Spain and Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation