Celebrating Wikidata’s 13th Birthday in Lafia: A Day of Learning, Community, and Open Knowledge 🎉

On 25th October, the Wikimedia community in Lafia joined the global celebrations for Wikidata’s 13th birthday with a vibrant event focused on learning, community, and open knowledge.

The gathering brought together newcomers and experienced editors for a fun, celebratory experience. Instead of a formal training, participants enjoyed Wikidata-themed games, explored and tested community tools, and engaged in light editing activities that showcased the joy of contributing to open knowledge. The day was filled with laughter, teamwork, and creative exploration — all while celebrating Wikidata’s impact and growing community.

We also raised our glasses in a cheerful toast to how far Wikidata has come in just 13 years — from a small experiment in structured data to one of the world’s most impactful open knowledge projects. It was a joyful moment of appreciation for the global community whose passion continues to shape and expand Wikidata every day.

A special thank you to Wikimedia Deutschland and all volunteers who supported this celebration. Here’s to another year of strengthening open knowledge in Nigeria and around the world! 🎉✨

Category: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Wikidata_13th_Birthday_Celebration_in_lafia

