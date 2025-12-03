Over 600 youth discover Wikimedia through Microworld in Jujuy, Argentina

More than 600 young people engaged with Wikimedia projects and microbial technology through the Microworld exhibition in Jujuy, Argentina. Over two days (November 26–27), as shown in the video below, the initiative demonstrated how microbes and open knowledge can spark curiosity and connect new generations with Wikimedia in meaningful ways.

Microworld is a Wikimedia-fueled microbial science outreach exhibition led by Wikimedistas de Jujuy in northern Argentina. The group is an independent volunteer community that strengthens Wikimedia’s presence in Jujuy through key partnerships with educational, scientific, and governmental institutions. Luis Fernando Flores coordinates these Wikimedia efforts and is a Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 fellow, leading initiatives focused on creating new entry points for participation, developing innovative outreach strategies, and expanding access to free knowledge in areas that remain underrepresented in Argentina.

The Microworld exhibition addressed the persistent negative view of microorganisms, which are often associated only with disease or contamination. The initiative shows that microbes play essential roles in ecosystem health, food production and biotechnological innovation. Promoting awareness of their diversity and importance in everyday life is key to strengthening microbiological literacy. The project began three months ago with training sessions for pre-service Biology teachers in Wikimedia editing and in preparing audiovisual resources, all based on Wikimedia Commons. Students also guided visitors through a dynamic experience that combined art, science and technology. More than 50 microbiology related Wikipedia articles were improved and over 30 freely licensed files from Wikimedia Commons enriched the exhibition and explained microbial processes in a clear and accessible way.

More than 600 students from primary and secondary schools viewed microbial cultures taken from everyday surfaces, observed microbes under the microscope, explored physical models, and participated in interactive games designed around the Sustainable Development Goals, microbial concepts, and the Wikimedia ecosystem. The video showcases these activities, with youth recorded from behind whenever possible, and their faces blurred when not. The program also introduced open licenses and highlighted the role of Wikipedia in the age of artificial intelligence. The event concluded with three short talks on microbiological research conducted in Jujuy, providing an academic closing to the experience.

Microworld was made possible thanks to the dedication of pre-service Biology teachers from the Instituto de Educación Superior Número 5 José Eugenio Tello, the Wikimedia training provided by Wikimedistas de Jujuy, the academic and technological support of the Institute for Cellular, Genetic, and Molecular Studies, and the coordination of the Agency for Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Government of Jujuy. The audiovisual exhibition was free for attendees and entirely volunteer-driven. It presents an interinstitutional collaborative model that Wikimedia communities and affiliates may find valuable as the movement prepares to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of Wikipedia in 2026.

A full project report with metrics and all multimedia materials will be released in the coming weeks. Additional videos, interviews and behind-the-scenes content will be shared on the Wikimedistas de Jujuy Instagram account, which global readers are welcome to follow.

