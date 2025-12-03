Wiki Loves Sports 2025 — Wiktionary Workshop

On November 20, 2025, we gathered for our second workshop under the Wiki Loves Sports 2025 campaign. This time, the spotlight was on the Kiswahili Wiktionary project (Wikamusi). Our annual rhythm is simple but powerful: one workshop dedicated to Wikipedia, followed by another for Wikamusi.

Unique Preparations

Participants during the event at New Library – UDSM.

We kicked things off with a campaign to spread the word. First through our WhatsApp group, then across our social media channels, and finally via Google Forms for registration. Since Wikamusi doesn’t yet support event pages, we built one on Wikipedia itself: Event: Wiki Loves Sports 2025 — Wikamusi.

The Workshop Flow

The session began at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Aneth David leading facilitation. She shared practical tips, welcomed late registrants, and guided participants through the selection of sports-related words to work on. Around 23 participants joined in, filling out their chosen terms here: Word List Document.

The energy was contagious. Within just a few hours, the impact was visible. Check out the Outreach Dashboard for the numbers:

153 Articles Created

Articles Created 5.89K Articles Edited

Articles Edited 5.96K Total Edits

Total Edits 23 Editors

Editors 107K Bytes Added

A Surprise Moment

Just when we thought the day couldn’t get any better, we received surprise guests from Ghana. With hearts dedicated to spreading the Wikimedia Movement across Africa, Ruby D-Brown and Anita Ofori of Africa Wiki Women walked in.

Group photo outside of new Library – UDSM

Ruby and Anita brought a wave of inspiration. Ruby, who had personally funded her trip to Tanzania for the cancelled Wikiindaba, shared her passion with our youth. Together, they delivered short motivational sessions that sparked curiosity and joy. Participants asked questions, we shared lunch, and capped the moment with a group photo outside the University of Dar es Salaam Library.

Looking Ahead

As participants departed, the organizers—Jenga Wikipedia ya Kiswahili (Aneth David and Muddyb) and Wikimedia Tanzania (Antoni Mtavangu and Otto Nyongole)—remained with Ruby and Anita to reflect on the collaborative future of Wikimedia in Africa.

It was a day filled with learning, laughter, and love. A reminder that our movement is not just about editing pages, but about building connections and nurturing community.

LR: Muddyb, Anita, Antoni, Ruby, Aneth & Otto.

