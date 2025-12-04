Launch of Likpakpaanl Language Wikimedians and Edit-a-thon Contest

The Likpakpaanl (also referred as Konkomba/Likpakpaln/Bikpakpaam/Likpakpaaln /Likpakpal(n)) people are ethnic group found mainly in northern Ghana and parts of northern Togo are underrepresented on the Wikimedia space, a situation that triggered the formation of the Likpakpaanl Language Wikimedians, a group dedicated to consciously bridging this digital divide by carrying out Wikimedia projects on behalf of the Likpakpaanl-speaking people. This project implemented activities to introduce native Likpakpaanl speaking students of the University for Development Studies (UDS) to key Wikimedia platforms like Translatewiki and the Wikimedia Incubator, with the aim of building their localization skills and supporting content creation for Likpakpaanl as one of Ghana’s underrepresented languages, while also introducing these participants to the Wikimedia movement, free-knowledge principles, and the importance of digital language preservation, thereby creating a strong foundation for understanding the broader purpose of the project.

Training sessions were organized to support selected Likpakpaanl students in creating accounts on both Translatewiki and the Wikimedia Incubator. These sessions provided comprehensive instruction on translating interface messages into the Likpakpaanl language. Critical focus was placed on accurately translating and reviewing the “Most Important” and “Most Used” system messages to ensure high quality localization. Through extensive hands-on practice, participants mastered essential content creation skills, including adding content, data boxes, incorporating references, and correcting formatting. This practical methodology successfully reduced hesitation and prepared the students for meaningful contributions. Subsequently, participants actively created and improved articles within the Wikimedia Incubator, laying crucial groundwork and contributing foundational content necessary for the prospective development of a Likpakpaanl Wikipedia.

The project achieved notable success in both localization and content development. Specifically, 587 messages, representing 100% of the “Most Important” and “Most Used” interfaces, were fully localized through translation on Translatewiki. Additionally, 98 new articles were successfully created within the Wikimedia Incubator, significantly supporting the growth of the emerging language Wikipedia. These efforts substantially increased the digital literacy and editing competence among Likpakpaanl students at UDS. New and returning editors gained considerable confidence in using Wikimedia platforms, which simultaneously raised community awareness about the vital importance of digital language preservation and multilingual access to knowledge. Ultimately, these tangible results demonstrate strong progress in both language focused contributions and the establishment of a sustainable foundation for a future Wikimedia community at UDS.

Several strategies were implemented that proved instrumental in ensuring the project successfully achieved its stated objectives. Practical, hands-on editing sessions conducted on platforms such as Test Wiki and the Wikimedia Incubator significantly accelerated student learning and knowledge retention. This environment of experimentation, free from the immediate fear of making errors, greatly encouraged active participation. Furthermore, grounding the project in languages that participants already speak or deeply connect with notably enhanced motivation, fostered a sense of ownership, and resulted in more meaningful contributions. The strategy of pairing students during both translation and editing activities proved beneficial by boosting individual confidence, improving collaborative problem-solving, and cultivating a supportive peer-to-peer learning environment. Finally, the role of experienced mentors in guiding participants through the complex workflows of TranslateWiki, Test Wiki, and Incubator was crucial, ensuring fewer errors, promoting quality contributions, and guaranteeing continuous support for localization accuracy.

Throughout the execution of the key activities, including the launch, Likpakpaanl language translations, and the organized edit-a-thon, the project team actively reflected upon the learning questions outlined in the initial proposal. The cumulative experiences and outcomes of the project yielded valuable insights that are essential for informing and guiding the structure, methodology, and sustainability of future language documentation and Wikimedia community initiatives. These insights offer a robust foundation for scaling successful strategies and optimizing approaches to digital language preservation. We learned that participants were mainly inspired by a desire to promote and preserve the Likpakpaanl digitally which invariably resulted in the excitement of contributing to a global platform such as Wikimedia. Through the project, participants have a unique opportunity to gain new digital, translation, and editing skills and moreover it creates a sense of pride that their language is being recognized internationally. Knowing what motivates participants will help us design future programs that emphasize language visibility, skill development, and recognition. We will continue to highlight the cultural impact of their contributions and create mentorship opportunities that inspire long-term involvement.

Key challenges identified include, Limited internet access or unstable connectivity. difficulty understanding some complex or technical messages during translation. Limited experience with Wikimedia editing interfaces among new participants. Competing academic, economic and personal schedules that affect participation consistency. Planning into the future, we will plan for offline training materials, provide clearer translation guides, schedule sessions more flexibly, and pair inexperienced editors with mentors. We also intend to strengthen internet support for workshops. We observed that collaborative discussion was crucial, especially for scientific or technical terms that do not have direct equivalents. Participants relied on consensus-building, reference to local knowledge, and consultation with language experts or elders. Creating a shared glossary of standardized terms helped improve consistency in translations. Base on this finding, we plan to formalize the glossary into a community dictionary for use on TranslateWiki and in future editing events. This collaborative model will be used for other complex domains such as science, and technology.

Participants reported that the Incubator interface is manageable but can be confusing for beginners. Navigation is not intuitive for first-time users, especially when switching between translation, article creation, and reviewing contributions. However, once trained, participants appreciated the structured environment of the Incubator. We will develop step-by-step guides and short video tutorials for new editors. During training, we will allocate extra time for hands-on practice. Strengthening peer support and providing a dedicated helpdesk during events will also improve user experience. The implementation of the Launch of the Likpakpaanl Language Wikimedians and Edit-a-thon at the University for Development Studies saw a few unexpected situations emerged. Many participants quickly adapted to editing on TranslateWiki and the Test Wiki platform, which contributed to the creation of 98 new Incubator articles and the translation of 587 most-used interface messages. This unexpected momentum strengthened the overall impact of the project.

However, there were also challenges, unstable internet connectivity caused interruptions during training sessions. Additionally, some participants initially struggled with the technical aspects of the platforms, requiring more time and support than originally planned. These experiences offered valuable lessons. First, the overwhelming interest highlighted the importance of preparing to securing more internet support. Second, the need for extended hands on guidance showed that future workshops should include more facilitators and simplified onboarding materials to help new editors learn at their own pace. To ensure that the learnings and results benefit the wider community, several dissemination strategies have been planned and, in some cases, already initiated. The project outcomes such as the translation of 587 most-used interface messages, creation of 98 Incubator articles, and overall participant experiences will be documented and published on Meta-Wiki for open access by all Wikimedia communities.

Additionally, a summary of the lessons learned has already been shared informally with local Wikimedia groups through community WhatsApp platforms and in-person discussions. Moving forward, we plan to present the results during upcoming Wikimedia Ghana User Group meetups and relevant online events, highlighting both the successes and challenges faced working on underrepresented Ghanaian languages, to adopt similar approaches. These efforts aim to ensure that the knowledge gained contributes to broader capacity building, cross-community learning, and continued growth of the Likpakpaanl language within the Wikimedia movement.

