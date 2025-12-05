Celebrating Impact: The Final Month of the AWA Digitize Youth Fellowship

As the African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) Digitize Youth Fellowship comes to a close, we celebrate a powerful final month filled with learning, collaboration, and meaningful contributions to the open knowledge ecosystem. Over the course of the program, we worked on articles from across Africa, which are: Ethiopia, Senegal and Djibouti.

In this final phase, fellows participated in two comprehensive training sessions designed to deepen their understanding of Wikipedia and Wikidata. These sessions offered hands-on guidance in creating and expanding Wikipedia articles and improving content quality.



Office Hour Engagement

To ensure each participant received the support they needed, we held our final Office Hour session of the fellowship. This space allowed fellows to ask questions about what they feel about the fellowship, share challenges they faced during the phase of the fellowship and also discuss their progress and what worked well for them.

These conversations have been central to building a supportive editing community that encourages growth, collaboration, and peer learning.

The impact of this final month reflects the dedication and enthusiasm of the fellows. Their collective efforts resulted in:

37 contents worked on



4 new Wikipedia articles created



14 articles updated and improved



18 Wikidata item created and 1 edited.



These contributions not only improve access to information but also strengthen the visibility of African stories, culture, and knowledge on global platforms.

This month, 2 new participants joined the mentorship group making it a total of 10 new participants joining, bringing fresh curiosity and energy to the community.

Reflections and Looking Forward

As we conclude this fellowship, the achievements extend far beyond numbers. Fellows have developed valuable digital skills, gained confidence in contributing to public knowledge, and embraced the mission of promoting African narratives online.

This journey has been one of empowerment about owning our stories, strengthening digital participation, and building a community committed to openness and collaboration.

Even though the fellowship is ending, the movement continues. The skills the fellows have gained will support long-term engagement with Wikimedia projects, enabling them to contribute, teach, and inspire others in their communities.

“Together, we have not only digitised knowledge we have transformed and elevated African narratives in digital spaces.”

