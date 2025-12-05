“The Churches of Beyoğlu” Photography Walk

On 2 November, we organised a photo walk with the Istanbul Medipol University Wiki Club to document the multi-layered history of Beyoğlu, the heart of Istanbul. This event was more than just a tour; but a collaobraite effort of the community to contribute the architectural heritage of a neighbourhood where different faiths have coexisted for centuries to the free knowledge ecosystem. w

Hagia Triada Church, Istanbul

After gathering at a café in the courtyard of Taksim Mosque, our first stop of the day was the Hagia Triada Greek Orthodox Church, rising at the end of Istiklal Avenue. Its marble domes, stained-glass windows and the quiet of its courtyard opened the door to a completely different world just steps away from Istiklal’s constant buzz. This eclectic structure, blending multiple architectural styles, reminded us that not only faiths but also architectural traditins are intertwined. Here, participants listened to the church’s history here and photographed its detailds in the the midday light

The side façade of th Hagia Triada Church, influenced by Baroque and Gothic styles, Beyoglou (CC BY-SA 4.0)

St. Antuan Catholic Church

At our next stop, we made our way to St. Antuan Catholic Church. Its façade and high arches, built in Venetian neo-Gothic style, quickly became the focal point of our lenses. Inside, the dim atmosphere lent the photographs an almost painterly depth. The aesthetics and symbolism in the frescoes and sculptures made it clear why St. Antuan is the most popular church in Istanbul.

The sacred area of St. Antuan Church, Beyoglou (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Church of St. Mary Draperis

The front façade of St. Maria Draperis Church, Beyoglou (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Crimea Memorial Church





At the next stop on our walk, the Crimean Anglican Church welcomed us at one of Beyoğlu’s highest points. This stone building, which suddenly appeared before us in the side streets of Beyoğlu, enchanted us far beyond our expectations. Its stone walls and neo-Gothic rose windows, representing the Anglican heritage in Istanbul, once again reminded us f the city’s multicultural past. The Crimean Church provided the backdrop for the most enjoyable moment of our photo walk. The Crimean Church also became the setting for the most memorable moment of our photo walk: our participants joined the church choir, who were already rehearsing inside, in singing Gnossienne No. 1. We then photographed the church from its second floor, a space normally closed to the public and to tourists.

Photowalk team member: Pianist with the church choir, Beyoglu (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Church of SS Peter and Paul



The final stop was the Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, tucked away in the backstreets of Galata. This small yet striking church offered a beautiful finale to our walk, with its modest but impressive interior and its tower, which has long stood out against the silhouette of the Galata Tower.

Conclusion

At each stop, we encountered a distinct architectural style and the story of a different community. By the end of the day, we had not only taken hundreds of photographs but also created a living memory of Beyoğlu’s cultural diversity. These images have now been uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, helping make the city’s religious heritage accessible to everyone in the digital world.

Etkinliğimizin sonunda yorulmuş ama mutluyduk… Beyoglou (CC BY-SA 4.0)

