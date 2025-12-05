Wikimedia + Libraries User Group new Steering Commitee

Last summer, members of the Wikimedia + Libraries User Group were invited to register as candidates for the board elections. Sixteen people registered as candidates. Nine people received the most votes and currently serve on the board. Below you can read their names and follow the link to their proposal for the User Group.

The committee has held bi-weekly meetings since its formation in September of this year. We are defining aspects related to governance, communication, and outreach. For now, we will be sharing the minutes of our meetings and gradually incorporating you all into our proposals to revitalize the User Group.

The Wikimedia + Libraries User Group was created in 2017 and since then has sought to encourage the participation of libraries and librarians in the Wikimedia movement. With the celebration of two international conferences, among other activities, it has highlighted the contribution of these professionals. Our mission is to continue the actions implemented to date, keep abreast of library participation, and create new opportunities to grow within the movement. For this, we need your enthusiastic participation and ongoing communication.

Join the group, tell us about your activities and follow our lead within this field of professionals.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation