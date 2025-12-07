CapX: A single dream and more than a thousand possibilities

December brings with it that special feeling of reflection and, as the year draws to a close, we find ourselves looking back with appreciation at all we’ve achieved together.

This month, the Capacity Exchange (CapX) has reached an exciting milestone: we’ve crossed the 1,000-user mark. But this is more than just a number. It’s a portrait of a vibrant community of Wikimedians connected by a shared desire to exchange skills, knowledge, and expertise from every corner of the globe.

On CapX, people can share information about themselves, but, more importantly, they can connect and exchange with peers from around the world. By supporting this, we believe we are helping to cultivate a network of people interested in capacity-building and to foster the strategic development of a broader ecosystem around this topic.

As you know, the CapX team is always exploring and working on new ways to improve the platform: from enhancing accessibility and user experience, to creating more possibilities for connection. And as our CapX community grows, new challenges emerge, as the difficulty of finding the right person to exchange with among such a wide range of users, or providing linguistic equity in accessing the platform.

But don’t worry: we’ve launched the perfect feature to make it easier for you to explore the tool and find someone who matches your needs. Also, thanks to our partnership with the Language Diversity Hub, we’ve thought of a way of making CapX even more accessible to our global community.

New features – Carousel of suggestions & Data Analytics

With a database of more than a thousand users, navigating the Explore feed to find the right match can become challenging. To make this easier and enhance the overall user experience, the CapX team developed a new carousel featuring personalized connection suggestions on the tool’s home page.

This feature is powered by simple Boolean logic, ensuring full transparency in how suggestions are generated. For profile matches, the tool checks where a capacity is marked as “Wanted” on one profile and “Available” on another, and then displays the result as a potential connection. For language-based suggestions, it identifies overlaps between the languages listed on two profiles, regardless of proficiency level. Category suggestions, on the other hand, highlight those most frequently used across the platform. By clicking the “Add to profile” button, the category is automatically added as a “Wanted capacity” to the user’s profile.

Printscreens and animated GIFs showing the CapX’s new features: Carousel of suggestions and Data Analytics page.

The Data Analytics page displays real-time information drawn directly from the platform’s database. At the top, you can see the total number of users, the number of new users in the thirty days, and the number of messages exchanged through the tool. Just below that, the page shows the number of users that have declared each language in their profiles. The “territory” displays the number of users that declared either a specific country or the broader region that contains on their profiles. Finally, the page highlights which capacities are most commonly declared as “Wanted” (Learners) and “Available” (Sharers) across user profiles. They are grouped into the platform’s seven main categories and shows an overview of the skills and areas of expertise shaping the CapX community today.

These two ideas emerged during our in-person technical meeting, and the team is thrilled to have released them for the community to use. Now, we’re counting on you to try out these new features and share your feedback so we can continue improving them based on your needs.

CapX Translat-a-thon

Another key topic we want to address in this post is our commitment to linguistic equity in accessing the tool. As an international platform, we want CapX and its documentation to be available in the many languages that make up the Wikimedia Movement, not only English.

Thanks to a partnership with the Language Diversity Hub, we are hosting CapX’s first-ever Translat-a-thon. This online translation marathon will take place on December 6th at 12 PM UTC. Our goal is to bring together volunteers who can help us improve access to essential CapX resources and ensure the tool is available to communities across all languages (Register here).

If you enjoy contributing to Wikimedia projects by translating or adapting content, this event is for you! And if you can’t join the live session, you can still take part: all translation contributions made over the following two weeks (until December 20th) will count toward earning a special badge you can display on your CapX profile.

Of course, translation on CapX is always open, and you and your community are warmly invited to help us make the platform more accessible to everyone.

More ways to get involved

To really achieve its goals, Capacity Exchange needs to be used by and be useful to the Wikimedia Movement. Please, help us spread the word about it to your communities.

To talk about anything about the tool, the team, or the project, you can reach us out at capx@wmnobrasil.org.

We also have:

The Capacity Exchange is the tool every Wikimedian has always dreamed of, and it’s available for you to connect with more than a thousand peers. See you on CapX!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation