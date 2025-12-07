Information Integrity Workshop 2025

Equansah, CC BY-SA 4.0

Misinformation and disinformation have become increasingly prevalent worldwide, and are spreading rapidly across social media platforms. Consequently, there is a growing need to safeguard the integrity of information amidst increasing information disorder, to ensure that the public has access to authentic and verifiable information.

To this end, Open Foundation West Africa convened representatives from media houses and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on 27th November 2025 for an Information Integrity Workshop, which featured both informative presentations and practical training sessions. The workshop commenced with a Wikipedia 101 and 102 session, where participants were equipped with the skills to create Wikipedia accounts and to create and edit articles. This session was vital, as one effective approach for journalists and other information custodians to combat misinformation and disinformation is by utilising open knowledge platforms, such as Wikipedia, to counter false information.

At the workshop, another training session was led by Kwaku Krobea Asante of Media Foundation for West Africa. He conducted a training session, in which he presented on the topic of information disorder, outlining its various forms. This was followed by a practical session, where participants learned techniques for verifying generative AI videos and images, among others.

Kwaku Krobea Asante at the workshop

The concluding session of the workshop was facilitated by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Senior Partner at Merton and Everett LLP. He led a policy clinic, where key provisions of the 2025 Misinformation, Disinformation, Hate Speech and Publication of Other Information Bill were examined. The session identified policy gaps, its role in fuelling misinformation and disinformation, and how ambiguity and vagueness in the law could result in abuse and exploitation.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor facilitating a policy clinic

This workshop has been timely, especially in light of the increasing spread of false news in the media space, mainly within the digital media space. OFWA is committed to supporting media houses and CSOs, in strengthening information integrity and addressing the growing challenge of misinformation and disinformation in Ghana and beyond.











