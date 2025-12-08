Asia Month on Wikipedia concludes with more than 700 articles published in Basque Wikipedia

Wikipedia’s Asian Month is an international project held every November. Since its launch in 2015, thousands of articles have been created and improved with the aim of expanding knowledge about Asian countries. In 2025, EWKE and Basque Wikimedians focused on India, a country that combines a treasure trove of cultural diversity, gastronomy, geography, and history.

With the end of November, Wikipedia’s Asian Month has come to a close, leaving behind a month rich in participation.

Impressive results: more than 700 articles

More than 500 articles were on the list of proposals, but the community has exceeded this figure, with many others arising from their own interests.

More than 700 articles have been created, improved, or updated on the Basque Wikipedia, thanks to the community’s efforts. In addition, there are now 187,597 more words, 5,783 bibliographic references, and 621 images about India.

Achieving this figure in a single month is a reflection of the will and collective work of the Basque community. We have worked on all topics related to India: history and geography, major towns and cities, religions and mythologies, economy, cinema, culture, languages, sports, gastronomy, and biographies.

It has been a very fruitful month, and all the work we have done will remain here to help future users through free knowledge.

Congratulations to everyone who participated, and let’s continue to grow and enrich the Basque Wikipedia together.

