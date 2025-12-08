EduWiki Knowledge Showcase: Introducing Working Groups Members and Celebrating Movement Projects

The November 2025 EduWiki Knowledge Showcase brought together thirty-eight participants for a 90-minute session focused on introducing the newly formed EduWiki Hub Working Groups members and highlighting emerging work within the Wikimedia and education community. The gathering continued the Showcase’s purpose as a shared learning space where members can hear updates, exchange experiences, and see how the EduWiki Hub’s initiatives are progressing.

Barakat Adegboye opened the session with brief introductions and a reminder of the Friendly Space Policy before transitioning into an icebreaker activity, led by Rhoda James. Instead of the usual warm-up conversations, participants joined a “Bingo” icebreaker that invited them to follow along with common Showcase phrases and moments.

One of the central segments of the event was the presentation of the EduWiki Hub Working Groups members. Hub Coordinator, Bukola James, introduced the selected volunteers across the four groups, outlining their roles and the kind of support each group will provide as the Hub enters its next phase. This unveiling marked an important step in shifting the Hub’s services from planning into active community collaboration.

The program then turned to two presentations from across the movement. Bosa Filip, Education Program Manager at Wikimedia MKD, shared a focused look at the chapter’s thematic edit-a-thon model, which uses lakes and rivers as entry points for student engagement. Her presentation showed how structured, place-based themes can guide students into editing with more confidence and purpose, while also strengthening connections to local knowledge. After her presentation, she provided clarifying answers during the Q&A session with the participants. When asked how Wikimedia MKD retains students from the project, she detailed that their success relies on strong teacher collaboration and incentivization. Students are further motivated by working with their peers, which is amplified by their annual Wiki Camp, a weekend gathering of prolific editors in North Macedonia.

Following that, José González, the Hub’s Senior Developer, walked participants through the technical work on the Programs and Events Dashboard, underway to support the Hub’s future services. He explained current development priorities, outlined upcoming improvements, and described how feedback gathered across the community will shape the next stages of implementation. His talk helped clarify how technical infrastructure fits into the Hub’s long-term support model.

The Showcase rounded-up with a short recap from Rita Maliqi, who highlighted upcoming opportunities, including the community survey for the Programs & Events Dashboard and the December newsletter submissions, and encouraged participants to stay connected as the Hub moves into a more active cycle of working-group collaboration.

With new working groups now in place and community-driven projects continuing to emerge, the November edition underscored the steady progression of EduWiki’s collective work. The Hub looks forward to building on this momentum as it prepares for the next series of learning and engagement activities.

