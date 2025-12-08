WikiForHumanRights 2025: Documenting Ghana’s Just Energy Transition Through the Lens

In July 2022, the United Nations General Assembly affirmed that every human being has the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment. This declaration set a global reminder of the urgent need to protect environmental health and this year’s WikiForHumanRights campaign echoed that call loudly.

Under the theme “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,” the 2025 campaign placed a spotlight on the importance of a just energy transition. It emphasized how cleaner, renewable energy systems play a critical role in reducing air pollution and minimizing the harmful effects of traditional energy sources on human health.

A Photo Walk for Change: Capturing Ghana’s Energy Story

As part of the global campaign, our community in Ghana organized a photo walk in Accra to visually document the country’s evolving energy landscape. The activity aimed to support advocacy for green energy while enriching Wikimedia Commons with high-quality, open-access images.

We explored various locations across the city, capturing diverse forms of energy both traditional and renewable. By the end of the walk, we gathered over 150 images, all of which have been uploaded to Wikimedia Commons to support global knowledge-sharing.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Energy_Transition_in_Ghana

What We Captured

The images collected highlight the wide spectrum of Ghana’s energy ecosystem, including:

Mini-grid installations

Solar PV systems

Mini gas stoves

Gas cookers

Electric vehicles (EVs)

Electric motorbikes (EBs)

Fuel stations

Electric vehicle charging points

Energy institutions

Solar panels

Why These Images Matter

All images from the campaign are now available on Wikimedia Commons as free, open-access resources. They will support Wikipedians and content creators globally by illustrating articles on:

Energy transition

Climate change

Air pollution

Environmental health

Renewable energy technologies

Ghana’s national energy efforts

By making these visuals publicly available, the campaign helps tell a powerful story: Ghana is taking measurable steps toward a more sustainable and equitable energy future.

What We Observed During the Photo Walk

During the photo walk, we observed a growing presence of electric vehicles (EVs)and electric bikes (EBs) in Ghana. This development marks a positive step toward cleaner transportation options. However, the number of charging stations across the country remains limited, posing a challenge to the widespread adoption of electric mobility.

These observations reinforce the urgent need for broader policy action, public awareness, and collaborative investment to accelerate Ghana’s clean energy transition.

Conclusion: Advancing the Right to Clean Energy

The WikiForHumanRights – Just Energy Transition in Ghana campaign successfully amplified the conversation around Ghana’s renewable energy progress. Through the power of visual storytelling, we contributed valuable resources that will help educate, inform, and inspire global audiences.

While it is encouraging to see more renewable technologies and electric vehicles emerging, the journey toward a fully sustainable energy system requires continued commitment especially in expanding EV charging infrastructure and strengthening clean energy policies.

Access to clean, sustainable energy is not just a development priority, it is a fundamental human right essential for the health and well-being of all.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation