Lighting Up Ghana’s Education Sector with Wikidata: How Educators Marked 13 Years of Structured Knowledge

This year, Wikidata turned 13, and in Ghana, the birthday wasn’t just a celebration. It became a spark. Led by User: Alhassan Mohammed Awal and the Ghanaian Educators Wikimedia Community, a simple gathering of education officers, teachers, and non-teaching staff transformed into a movement-building moment. With support from a Wikimedia Deutschland microgrant, the event bridged the world of structured data with the everyday realities of Ghana’s education system, opening doors for educators who had never imagined themselves as Wikimedians.

A flyer in celebration of Wikidata’s 13th birthday

Planting a Seed: Why This Event Mattered

The goal was bold yet simple: Empower Ghanaian educators to see Wikidata not as a distant tech project but as a practical tool they can use and shape in their schools, directorates, and learning spaces.

From cake-cutting to conversations, from learning to creating, the celebration intentionally placed educators at the centre of Wikidata’s birthday story.

At the end of all the activities, something clicked, and a momentum was built.

Wikidata’s 13th Birthday celebration by Ghanaian Educators Wikimedia Community

Building Momentum: The 3-Phase Journey of the Celebration

1. Planning & Foundation Building: The team set the foundation with a planning meeting, clarifying roles, logistics, and creating a Meta documentation page to ensure transparency and accountability.

2. A Human Celebration of Wikidata @ 13: The atmosphere changed the moment the cake came out. But before the cake cutting, participants had an open forum, which provided a moment for discussion, connection, and reflection. Participants shared what open knowledge meant to them and why Ghana’s educators should not be left out of the global open data conversation.

3. Hands-on Training & Editathon: “This is Easier Than We Thought!” A participant remarked. With 20 participants in attendance, the editathon opened a new world for educators as they engaged in:

Creating new Wikidata items



Adding labels, descriptions, and statements



Learning to upload images to Commons



Understanding licensing and photography basics

For many, this was their first time logging into any Wikimedia project. By the end of the day, they were not just editing, they were smiling, comparing contributions, and asking when the next training would be held.

Wikidata 13th birthday celebration by the Ghanaian Educators Wikimedia Community in Tamale, Ghana

Impact at a glance:

The Outreach Dashboard was created to track participants’ contributions. The following metrics were achieved:

900+ edits made



200+ new Wikidata items created



200+ existing items improved



60+ images uploaded to Wikimedia Commons



10+ new Wikimedians registered

Educators left with a deeper appreciation of how structured data can support lesson preparation, research, heritage documentation, and school-level data management.

What We Achieved Together

A new network of educators ready to contribute to Wikidata and its sister projects



Increased awareness of open knowledge in the Ghana Education Service



First-time contributors who now proudly call themselves Wikimedians



A strong foundation for future Wikidata and Commons capacity-building in schools

The excitement didn’t end in the training room; participants requested more sessions, including lexicographical data and Commons-focused workshops.

The remaining grant funds will now support follow-up online training.

Wikidata’s 13th Birthday celebration by Ghanaian Educators Wikimedia Community Editathon session of the Wikidata 13th birthday celebration by Ghanaian Educators

Of Course, The Event Wasn’t Without Challenges

Running community events in Ghana’s education ecosystem isn’t always smooth:

Venue and food costs reduced the number of potential participants

Internet instability stretched the training hours

Absolute newcomers required extra time for onboarding

However, these challenges provided clearer insights into what works and what we must rethink.

What We Learned (and Want to Take Forward)

In-person events work best for this community. Online sessions lose participants quickly when connectivity fails.



Hands-on support builds confidence, and participants value being guided step-by-step.



Pre-conference mobilization (like street floats and games) creates excitement and draws wider attention.



Future celebrations should blend fun, awareness creation, and learning.

Cake cutting to celebrate Wikidata 13th birthday

Looking Ahead: This Is Just the Beginning

The 13th birthday celebration wasn’t just a milestone—it was a launchpad.

We are committed to building a stronger ecosystem where educators in Ghana actively create, use, and teach with Wikidata. Over the coming months, we hope to roll out follow-up workshops (both virtual and in-person) to deepen skills and sustain momentum.

Images from the event have been uploaded under the following categories:

The Ghanaian Educators Wikimedia Community is growing, learning, and ready to contribute. And we’re excited to keep lighting the path for more educators to join the Wikidata and Wikimedia movement in general.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation