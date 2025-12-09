Wiki Mentor Africa Hackathon Training in Tamale: A Technical Deep Dive

Over the weekend, I had the privilege of attending the Wiki Mentor Hackathon training in Tamale, held at the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Office. The training, expertly facilitated by Dn shitobu and Joris, focused on the technical aspects of Wikimedia, including documentation of tools, script writing, product development and design.

As part of the Technical Writers and the documentation team, our group worked on developing a tool called Page CleanUp, which aims to assist editors in correcting errors in scanned documents. This tool will greatly enhance the editing process and improve the overall quality of our content.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from these experienced mentors and collaborate with fellow Wikimedians. The training was an excellent experience, and I’m excited to apply my new skills to contribute to the Wikimedia community.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation