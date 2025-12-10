Wikimedia Ghana User Group Supports Wikimedia Language Communities in Ghana with International Translation Day Grants

To commemorate International Translation Day, Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH) has launched mini-grants for Ghanaian language communities.

The initiative is to support communities in hosting virtual events that amplify language preservation through Wikipedia, Translatewiki and Wikimedia Incubator. This effort is part of WMGH’s ongoing knowledge equity work, and continuous support for Ghanaian language communities contributing to Wikimedia projects.

The call for applicants, which ended on October 31st, 2025, invited communities working on language preservation, documentation, and translation to apply for funding.



We are thrilled to announce the grantees!

Grantee Spotlight

Gurene is a Gur language spoken primarily by the Frafra people of Ghana’s Upper East Region, especially around Bolgatanga, Bongo, and Talhi. It is part of the larger Gur language family, which spans across northern Ghana, Burkina Faso, and northern Togo.

With a proposal submitted by Ayeti Felicia Amoramah (User: Amoramah), the Gurene Wikimedia Community targets language experts, translators, students, and Wikimedia community members. Their primary goal is to engage both new and existing editors to improve Gurene Wikipedia articles to meet quality standards and preserve the language on Wikimedia platforms.

Kusaal is a Gur language spoken by the Kusaasi people in northeastern Ghana, particularly in the Bawku area, and across the border in Burkina Faso. The language has two main dialects: Agole (East) and Toende (West).

The Kusaal Wikimedia Community, led by Adakudugu Awinimi Isaac (User:Awinimi), targets Kusaal language experts, translators, students, and community members. Their primary goal is to make Wikipedia more accessible in Kusaal and to move the Kusaal Wikipedia from Wikimedia Incubator, supporting language preservation and digital inclusion.

Bono is a dialect of the Akan language, spoken primarily by the Bono people in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions of Ghana. The language shares similarities with Asante and Fante Twi but maintains distinct vocabulary and tonal variations unique to Bono heritage.

Established a year ago, the Bono Wikimedians Community, led by Asare Paul Yaw (User: Yaw tuba), focuses on Bono native speakers and translators. The community is driven by a commitment to train and inspire members to contribute to free knowledge and demonstrate the benefits and opportunities within Wikimedia projects.

Ga is a Kwa language spoken primarily by the Ga-Adangbe people of Ghana’s Greater Accra Region, especially in Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, and Tema.

The Ga Wikimedia Community, with a proposal submitted by Stephen Dakyi (User: NanaYawBotar), targets Ga language translators and teachers, university students, language learners, and existing Wikimedia editors. Their work majorly seeks to improve the quality, accuracy, and clarity of Ga Wikimedia Incubator articles by addressing inconsistent spellings, incomplete translations, and formatting issues.

We look forward to supporting these communities as they continue to make Ghanaian languages more visible and accessible on Wikipedia and its sister projects.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation