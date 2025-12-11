Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 23

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on November 21. This will be the final bulletin for 2025 and we’ll be back in late January 2026 with the next issue. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Upcoming and current events and conversations

Let’s Talk continues

CEO appointment : The Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees has appointed Bernadette Meehan as the new CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation. She will be meeting communities around the puzzle globe when she officially joins on January 20, 2026.

: The Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees has appointed Bernadette Meehan as the new CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation. She will be meeting communities around the puzzle globe when she officially joins on January 20, 2026. Wikipedia’s 25th birthday party: Join the virtual celebration for games, prizes, musical performances, volunteer spotlights, data visualization, surprise guests and more. January 15 at 16:00 UTC. Register on Meta.

Join the virtual celebration for games, prizes, musical performances, volunteer spotlights, data visualization, surprise guests and more. January 15 at 16:00 UTC. Register on Meta. Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees: Join the next Conversation with the Trustees on December 11 at 17:30 UTC.

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support

Legal win in France : Wikimedia Foundation secures crucial legal win in France against legal attacks on freedom of speech.

: Wikimedia Foundation secures crucial legal win in France against legal attacks on freedom of speech. CEE Hub : Overview of three years of growth, learning, and regional impact of CEE Hub.

: Overview of three years of growth, learning, and regional impact of CEE Hub. Don’t Blink : The latest developments from around the world about protecting the Wikimedia model, its people and its values.

: The latest developments from around the world about protecting the Wikimedia model, its people and its values. Digital Violence : How the Wikimedia movement is responding to digital gender based violence.

: How the Wikimedia movement is responding to digital gender based violence. Wikimedia Research Showcase: The next research showcase will feature a special panel on “Experimentation on Wikipedia” and will take place on December 10 at 17:30 UTC.

Annual Goals Progress on Effectiveness

See also: quarterly Metrics Reports

Audit Report : Key takeaways from the Foundation’s audit report for fiscal year 2024-2025.

: Key takeaways from the Foundation’s audit report for fiscal year 2024-2025. Wikimedia Enterprise : Wikimedia Enterprise Financial Report for fiscal year 2024-2025.

: Wikimedia Enterprise Financial Report for fiscal year 2024-2025. Annual Plan Progress: A look back at progress made against the plan during the second half of our fiscal year. Up to date regular updates are included in the Foundation Bulletin.

Board and Board committee updates

Sister Projects Task Force: Results of the consultation about Wikispore and Wikinews: No immediate changes should be made to Wikispore’s current technical setup and archive all editions of Wikinews, preserving their content.

Foundation statements

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

