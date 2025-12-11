Wikimedia UG Zambia Launches ZedWiki Podcast

In a significant stride toward democratizing information and amplifying local voices, the Wikimedia Community User Group Zambia officially launched its new podcast, the Zedwiki Podcast, on October 1, 2025. This groundbreaking initiative aims to bring rich Zambian stories and heritage to a broader audience while championing the mission of spreading free knowledge across Zambia and the world.

Produced in collaboration with Chalo Chatu, Zambia’s local encyclopedia dedicated to preserving the nation’s history and pride, the podcast is a monthly show with new episodes released on the first day of each month. The team behind the production includes Isaac Kanguya (User:Icem4k), who serves as producer and co-writer alongside Edward Phiri (User:Edwardphirijnr), while Louis Kanguya (User:Revention24) is the sound engineer.

“The launch of the Zedwiki Podcast is a dream realized for our community,” said Edward Phiri, a representative of the Wikimedia Community User Group Zambia. “We believe the best way to spread free knowledge is by making it relatable and accessible. This podcast transforms written history into spoken narratives, bridging the gap between our rich oral traditions and the digital world.”

The User Group’s overarching goal is to ensure Zambia is well represented within the global repository of free knowledge. By leveraging the podcast format, they reach mobile and auditory learners using a popular and engaging medium. Future episodes will explore topics such as Zambian innovators, historical figures, linguistic diversity, and cultural landmarks. Listeners are encouraged to tune in and contribute to the ongoing effort to decolonize knowledge and ensure local perspectives are accurately reflected online.

So far, the Zedwiki Podcast has released three episodes. The pilot introduced the podcast format, the second episode expanded on the first, and the third focused on the future of Wikimedia in Zambia, highlighting the 2026 Knowledge Without Borders project by the User Group. The Zedwiki Podcast is more than just another show — it’s a tool for the Wikimedia Zambia community to connect with the public in a relatable, engaging way. Each episode will explores themes of open knowledge, digital innovation, culture, and the growth of Wikimedia projects in Zambia and beyond. A unique feature of the podcast is its AI host named Blueprint, whose voice is provided by ChatGPT’s text-to-speech technology. While the production team is in search of a human host, Blueprint adds a dynamic and futuristic edge to the show. This creative experiment enables the group to maintain momentum and consistency while showcasing how technology can enhance Zambia’s knowledge-sharing ecosystem.

The podcast is found on Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Goodpod, Castbox, Pocketcast and also on Spotify

