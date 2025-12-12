AWA ICJ Project Wraps Up: Celebrating a Month of Learning and Achievements

As the AWA ICJ project comes to an end this month, we are proud to reflect on the learning, collaboration, and knowledge contributions that defined our final activities. In November, we hosted one office hour session and two training sessions to strengthen participants’ skills in tackling misinformation and contributing effectively to Wikimedia projects.

We began with an Office Hour session on 31 October 2025, which focused on gathering feedback from participants to better understand their experiences, challenges, and support needs. The first training session, held on 8 November 2025 and facilitated by James Rhoda, introduced practical approaches on How to Tackle Mis/Disinformation. This was followed by the second training session on 9 November 2025, also led by James Rhoda, which provided deeper insights into verification methods, evaluating online sources, and collaborative fact-checking techniques.

Participants made several notable contributions across Wikimedia platforms. On Wikipedia, they created two new articles: Coalition for the Empowerment of Women and Girls and Girls Empowerment Network. They also completed a translation of the article Leila Sheikh, making the content accessible to a broader audience.

On Wikidata, contributors created new items such as Binti Salha Foundation (Q136702423) and Angaza Foundation (Q136702852). They also improved the entries for the Gender and Climate Change Tanzania Coalition (Q136748237) and Equality for Growth (Q136704363) by adding more detailed statements and relevant references to strengthen data quality.

In addition, the project saw valuable contributions to Wikimedia Commons, where images were uploaded to enhance documentation for organizations such as ACE Zambia (Alliance for Children Everywhere – Zambia) and the Kucetekela Foundation.

As we conclude the AWA ICJ project, we celebrate the commitment and impactful work of all contributors. Your efforts have expanded accessible, reliable, and gender-centered knowledge across Wikimedia platforms and strengthened the visibility of African advocacy and social justice initiatives.

