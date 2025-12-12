Dagbani Wikimedians Empower BACE Hub Members with Wikipedia Skills

On 30th November 2025, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group successfully organized a full-day Wikipedia training session for members of the BACE Wiki Hub. The training aimed at equipping participants with the essential skills needed to contribute meaningfully to Wikipedia and to confidently navigate the platform as new editors.

The turnout was impressive, with about 66 participants a mix of students and young knowledge enthusiasts eager to learn and actively take part in the open-knowledge movement. The atmosphere was lively and engaging as participants interacted, asked questions, and explored the editing tools for the first time.

Throughout the session, members of the User Group’s core team, Abdul-Rafiu Fuseini, Hamidu Rukaya, Alhassan Abdul-Wadudu, Mohammed Kamal-Deen Fuseini, Fuseini Mugisu Suhuyini and Fuseini Musah guided participants step-by-step. They introduced them to:

How Wikipedia works



Creating and managing user accounts



Understanding article structure and formatting



Adding citations and following Wikipedia’s sourcing guidelines



Navigating talk pages and using the editing interface

To make the training more practical, participants were each assigned articles on Senior High Schools in Ghana. This hands-on exercise helped them apply what they learned immediately. By the end of the training, many had successfully created or improved articles, adding well-sourced information about various SHSs across the country.

The excitement and commitment participants showed were inspiring. Many expressed interest in continuing their journey as editors and becoming active contributors to the Dagbani Wikimedia community.

A big appreciation goes to the facilitators and the entire User Group for their dedication, and to the BACE Wiki Hub for hosting such a vibrant and motivated group. Together, we are expanding free knowledge, promoting digital literacy, and strengthening the representation of Ghanaian educational institutions on Wikipedia.



Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation