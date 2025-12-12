Kusaal Wikimedians organize edit-a-thon to boost online information about Ghanaian universities

The Kusaal Wikimedians Community has organized an edit-a-thon to improve information about universities in Ghana, especially for people who speak the Kusaal language. The event aimed to make knowledge about higher education more accessible to the Kusaas and other Kusaal speakers.

During the exercise, volunteers created 40 Wikipedia articles and Wikidata entries on different universities across Ghana. All these articles were written in Kusaal, increasing the amount of educational content available in the language on the internet.

The activity has boosted the total number of Kusaal articles and Wikidata items on Wikipedia. Organizers say this supports ongoing efforts to promote Ghanaian languages online.

The exercise was supported by the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, which is working to increase the presence of Ghanaian languages—especially Mabia languages—on the internet. Their support ensured that the edit-a-thon contributed to the wider goal of strengthening local languages in digital spaces.

The event brought together editors from different backgrounds, including teachers, students, researchers, language specialists, and digital volunteers. Each person played an important role in ensuring the information created was accurate, reliable, and useful.

Members of the Kusaal Wikimedians Community say they plan to continue organizing similar activities to expand digital knowledge in Kusaal and help preserve the language for future generations.

