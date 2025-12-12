Wikimedia Bangladesh and Ashru Archive Empower New Contributors in Kushtia

A two-day Wikimedia Training Workshop 2025 was held on 20–21 November at the Ashru Archive in Kushtia, jointly organised by Wikimedia Bangladesh and the Ashru Archive. The workshop brought together around 25 participants from different parts of the country, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting free knowledge and strengthening Bangladesh’s contribution to the global Wikimedia movement. Through interactive sessions and discussions, the event provided a platform for participants to exchange ideas and gain practical insights into Wikimedia projects.

Photo by Wikimedia Bangladesh‎, CC-BY-SA-4.0

The primary aim of the workshop was to introduce participants to the wider Wikimedia ecosystem and equip them with the skills to contribute responsibly and effectively. Sessions covered practical aspects of editing, content creation, and collaboration across Wikimedia projects, emphasizing accuracy, neutrality, and community engagement. By the end of the two days, participants were better prepared to support and expand open knowledge initiatives in Bangladesh.

Participants

Photo by Rocky‎, CC-BY-SA-4.0

The workshop welcomed participants from diverse backgrounds and districts, bringing together a rich mix of experiences and perspectives. Women represented 28% of all attendees, reflecting a meaningful level of participation and gender diversity. Participants travelled from Kushtia, Natore, Pabna, Faridpur, Satkhira, Tangail, and Dhaka, creating a wide geographic spread across the country. The group included students, teachers, artists, researchers, and writers—categories also reflected in the workshop’s demographic charts. This diversity significantly enriched the discussions, particularly on open knowledge, cultural documentation, and community-driven research.

Why Kushtia? A Cultural Heartland

Located on the banks of the Gorai River, Kushtia is widely regarded as the Cultural Capital of Bangladesh. The city is best known for the Mausoleum of the Baul Emperor Lalon, a centre of spiritual music, mysticism, and folk heritage. Kushtia’s cultural depth stretches far back in history — the Chinese Buddhist monk Xuanzang mentioned this region in the 7th century as part of the ancient plains. Today, Kushtia remains an important hub of art, music, literature, and research, making it a fitting location for initiatives that promote open knowledge and cultural preservation.

About the Ashru Archive

The Ashru Archive is a cultural research initiative in Kushtia dedicated to preserving letters, photographs, and historical materials that document Bangladesh’s socio-cultural heritage. Through careful collection and conservation, the archive works to safeguard personal and collective memories that might otherwise be lost. Its commitment to public engagement makes it an ideal partner for initiatives centred on open knowledge and community-based documentation.

Programme Structure

The workshop followed a structured two-day plan featuring introductory briefings, technical sessions, hands-on editing practice, research discussions, and Q&A segments. Activities included account creation, collaborative editing, OCR demonstrations, and group review sessions.

At the end of the programme, participants received printed certificates and Wikimedia souvenirs. A Telegram group has been created for continued support, and an online follow-up meetup is planned to review progress and encourage ongoing engagement.

Strengthening the Open Knowledge Ecosystem

A key focus of the workshop was to help participants understand how Wikimedia platforms—particularly Bangla Wikipedia, Wikisource, and Wikimedia Commons—operate and why they matter. Facilitators emphasised how contributions based on local history, literature, photographs, and cultural practices help preserve rural heritage and make Bangladesh’s knowledge accessible globally.

Key Sessions and Learning Highlights

The workshop offered a balanced combination of theory and hands-on practice, equipping participants with the essential skills needed to contribute confidently across various Wikimedia platforms. Through focused lectures, live demonstrations, and guided editing exercises, attendees developed practical competence in writing, sourcing, licensing, digitisation, and foundational research. The sessions also deepened participants’ understanding of how open knowledge ecosystems operate and how individual volunteer contributions help preserve and amplify Bangladesh’s cultural and intellectual heritage. Major learning areas included:

Wikipedia

Moheen Reeyad conducting a session on Wikipedia and understanding Wikipedia’s role in AI. Photo by Rocky‎, CC-BY-SA-4.0

Participants were introduced to Wikipedia, the world’s largest free encyclopedia, learning about:

Creating and editing articles

Adding and maintaining citations

Following a neutral point of view (NPOV)

Representing local culture, history, and literature through well-sourced content

Understanding Wikipedia’s role in Artificial Intelligence

A dedicated session examined the growing connection between Wikipedia and artificial intelligence. Participants learned how open knowledge supports AI development, improves dataset quality, and promotes ethical and responsible information use. The discussion emphasised the continued need for high-quality volunteer contributions in shaping the future of open, reliable AI.

Wikisource

Rocky conducting a session on Wikisource. Photo by Wikimedia Bangladesh, CC-BY-SA-4.0

Wikisource sessions introduced the platform as a digital library for freely licensed or public-domain texts. Participants explored:

The importance of digitising historical and literary works

Techniques for handling old books and manuscripts

OCR workflows, proofreading, and text correction

Publishing verified texts on Bangla Wikisource

Wikimedia Commons

Participants learned about Wikimedia Commons, the world’s largest free media repository, through practical demonstrations. They explored:

Uploading images, audio, and video

Understanding copyright and Creative Commons licences

Choosing appropriate licences

Using Commons files across Wikimedia platforms

Foundational Research Skills

Shawon Akand led a session on the fundamentals of research. Photo by Rocky‎, CC-BY-SA-4.0

Artist, writer, and researcher Shawon Akand led sessions on research basics, introducing:

Identifying research problems

Developing research questions

Understanding methodology, objectives, and structure

These sessions helped participants recognise how strong research practices contribute to improved Wikimedia content, especially in documenting local knowledge.

Outcomes and Follow-up

By the end of the workshop, participants were equipped to:

Edit Wikipedia with proper sourcing and neutrality

Digitise and proofread texts for Wikisource

Upload media to Wikimedia Commons with correct licensing

Understand copyright and open-license responsibilities

Engage with a local wikimedia community, promoting free and accessible knowledge

A follow-up online meetup is planned for next month to track progress and offer continued guidance.

Facilitators

The workshop was led by:

Moheen Reeyad — Administrator, Bangla Wikipedia, Bangla Wikivoyage, and Wikimedia Commons

— Administrator, Bangla Wikipedia, Bangla Wikivoyage, and Wikimedia Commons Rocky — Administrator, Bangla Wikipedia and Bangla Wikivoyage

— Administrator, Bangla Wikipedia and Bangla Wikivoyage Shawon Akand — Artist, writer, researcher, and founder of the Ashru Archive

Their combined expertise offered participants practical skills in editing, licensing, research, and open knowledge practices.

Strengthening local knowledge initiatives

The workshop played an important role in expanding Wikimedia activities in the Kushtia region. By engaging people from diverse backgrounds, it highlighted the importance of documenting local culture and ensuring that knowledge from every part of Bangladesh is represented online.

Looking Ahead

Organiser team, Photo by Wikimedia Bangladesh, CC-BY-SA-4.0

This workshop marks another important step in strengthening Bangladesh’s free knowledge ecosystem. By building partnerships with cultural institutions like the Ashru Archive and equipping new contributors with essential skills, Wikimedia Bangladesh continues to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and active community dedicated to open knowledge.

