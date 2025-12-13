We Can Edit: volunteers wanted for writing sessions for International Women’s Day 2026

On 9 March 2026, meemoo, FARO, the Public Library of Bruges and Wikimedia Belgium are teaming up once again for the third edition of We Can Edit: a series of writing sessions dedicated to International Women’s Day.

The goal remains the same: increasing the visibility of women on Wikipedia. But this year brings something new. Heritage institutions are showing more interest than ever in hosting their own session. Fantastic news — but it also brings a challenge: to support all those sessions with high-quality guidance, we need more experienced volunteers.

Why your help matters

During these edit-a-thons we welcome both new and experienced contributors. Your presence as a facilitator makes a huge difference:

you help newcomers take their first steps on Wikipedia,

you create a warm, safe and motivating learning environment,

you directly contribute to reducing the gender gap on Wikipedia.



Who are we looking for?

We are looking for volunteers who:

have experience editing Wikipedia;

are dutch speaking

enjoy sharing knowledge and inspiring others;

can set aside a half a day or a day on 9 March 2026;

Interested?

Want to help make a difference? Let us know! Send us an e-mail with your contact details and the location you live. This way we can distribute locations in a smart way.

With your support, we can contribute to a more balanced and inclusive knowledge world in even more places across Flanders and Brussels.

💡 More information about the different locations and the programme will follow soon here.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation