Spending December with Wikimedians overseas

On December 6th, Joyce from Taiwan, Robert from Singapore, and Youngjin from South Korea came to the West-Japan Wikimedia Conference 2025/State of the Map Japan 2025. Aspere and Fauzi, who are studying in Japan, also attended, and they were able to have friendly exchanges with Japanese Wikimedians and OpenStreetMap mappers. On the following day, the 7th, several of them also joined the “Mokumoku-kai”, where everyone worked freely, and enjoyed global conversation.

From left: Aspere, Yuriko, Robert (2025 Wikimedian of the Year), and Fauzi at the Mokumoku-kai in Osaka, December 7, 2025.

The Japan-Malaysia-Turkey Friendship Editathon is being held in December. The organizers, Eugen, Taufic, and Cana, are three young Wikimedians who are good friends and all three are Wikimedian of the Year (WoY) award winners. Guided by them, I too have begun to explore the deep world of Wikimedia. This time, I plan to select and translate Wikipedia articles from Malaysia and Turkey.

From left: Taufik (WoY 2023)、Yuriko、Eugene (WoY 2023 New Comer)、Cana (WoY 2024 Media Contributor) at Wikimania 2024 Katowice

Kate from Ukraine informed me that my Diff article had been translated into Ukrainian. I shared the stage with Kate and Wikimedians from around the world in the WikiOrchestra in 2024 and the WikiChoir in 2025. I feel like my world has expanded since I met Kate, who is a person of great humanity and a driving force who walks with us.

Kate explaining the song on WikiChoir at Wikimania 2025 Nairobi

Sandister from Ghana messaged me, asking how I was spending Christmas. We first spoke when we were traveling together to Frankfurt Airport on the way back from Wikimania 2024 Katowice. She kindly helped me when I was looking for a power source for my smartphone. When I returned home, I was delighted to learn that she was the 2020 Wikimedian of the Year. I’m looking forward to chatting with her on social media.

Sandister Tei, Wikimedian of the year 2020

In addition to this, I was able to interact with many other Wikimedians from overseas in 2025. I’m looking forward to meeting new people next year.

