WikiForHumanRights 2025 campaign in Ghana

Screenshot from the #wfhr2025 launch event CC-BY-SA 4.0

On 16th August, Women for Sustainability Africa as part its partnership with the university of Ghana Center for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies launched the WikiForHumanRights 2025 campaign with the theme; Just Energy Transition in Ghana. The event was attended by 50+ participants from various backgrounds such as; experts, community advocates, and sustainability practitioners to unpack Ghana’s energy transition from multiple lenses knowledge accessibility, community empowerment, and national energy realities. Through three compelling presentations, the launch deepened public understanding of what a just transition truly means for Ghana’s future.

The discussion began with Gloria Kafui Kuzo, National Organizer for Ghana’s Energy Transition Consortium, who spoke on Bridging the Knowledge Gap in Ghana’s Energy Transition Through Wikimedia Platforms. She highlighted that the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy is not only a climate obligation but a national priority as outlined in Ghana’s National Energy Transition Framework (NETF), launched in 2022. With the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2060, Ghana is focusing on renewables, clean cookstoves, electric mobility, and hydrogen pathways. Gloria emphasized that the success of this transition depends on public understanding and youth engagement. Wikimedia platforms Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons can help localize information about Ghana’s policies, projects, and progress, making it accessible to students, researchers, civil society, and the wider public. Through documentation, structured data, and visual storytelling, Wikimedia can close the knowledge gap that often limits participation in national energy planning.

Screenshot from the #wfhr2025 launch event CC-BY-SA 4.0

The conversation then shifted to community-level realities, led by Patricia O. Bekoe, Executive Director of the Odeibea Foundation, who presented on Driving a Just Energy Transition Agenda in Rural Communities: The Role of NGOs. Patricia painted a vivid picture of Ghana’s rural energy landscape, where electrification rates remain below 60% and many communities still lack reliable lighting. She explained that this energy poverty affects education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Decentralized renewable energy solutions such as mini-grids, solar home systems, and community-owned installations offer a fast and scalable alternative. Through the Odeibea Foundation’s work in communities such as Twumwaaso, Apeboaso, and the Afram Plains, solar-powered multi-purpose centers are being set up to provide libraries, ICT hubs, and learning spaces for children. Patricia stressed that NGOs play a critical role in advocacy, community mobilization, skills training, and linking underserved communities to clean energy investments. For her, decentralized renewables are not just power sources; they are engines of equity, resilience, and local empowerment.

Screenshot from the #wfhr2025 launch event CC-BY-SA 4.0

The final presentation was delivered by Enoch Yeboah Agyepong, Sustainable Development Consultant and Co-Founder of the Renewable Energy Association of Ghana. Enoch offered a reality check on Ghana’s Green Energy Transition: Facts and Realities. He explained that Ghana’s installed electricity capacity stands at 5.7 GW, with hydropower comprising most of the 36% renewable share and solar contributing just 3%. Yet the country is moving forward, with major projects such as the Nzema Solar Power Station, Kaleo Solar Plant, the Pwalugu hydro-solar hybrid project, and the Ayitepa Wind Farm. He highlighted Ghana’s exploration of green hydrogen production and small modular nuclear reactors, while acknowledging systemic challenges including financial constraints, regulatory inconsistencies, power sector debt, and distribution losses. Enoch emphasized that meaningful progress requires not only technology but also policy continuity, massive investment, and strong workforce development to ensure that communities benefit equitably from the transition.

Screenshot from the #wfhr2025 launch event CC-BY-SA 4.0

Together, the three presentations painted a cohesive picture of Ghana’s energy future one that demands open knowledge, community-centered approaches, and realistic solutions grounded in research and national ambition. The launch of the Just Energy Transition initiative underscored a powerful message: Ghana’s path to a sustainable energy future must be collective, inclusive, and informed. Through partnerships, accessible information, grassroots engagement, and strategic innovation, Ghana is steadily shaping a just and resilient energy landscape for generations to come

The Wikiforhumanrights2025 Ghana Team; Anita Ofori, Abdul-Rahim Ziblim and Chris Ato Quamina introduced participants to the role of Wikipedia and provided an overview of the campaign activities planned for the four-month period. Participants who expressed interest were onboarded onto the campaign’s WhatsApp group to support continued engagement and communication

The WikiForHumanRights 2025 Ghana campaign continues to inspire new contributors, strengthen community participation, and deepen understanding of the vital connection between human rights and environmental sustainability. Through collaborative learning, hands-on training, and ongoing mentorship, participants are gaining the skills and confidence needed to contribute meaningfully to Wikimedia projects. As engagement grows, we remain committed to building an inclusive, supportive space for emerging editors and advocates across Ghana. We look forward to the months ahead and to the impactful contributions that will emerge from this year’s campaign.

