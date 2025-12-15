Diff on Holiday Break until 2026

Has it really been another year? We’re giving the servers, and ourselves, a rest for a few weeks and we’ll greet you all in 2026.

Diff is going into hibernation until the new year starting on 19 December. We’ll be back to publishing on 5 January. If you submit something between now and the 19th we should be able to schedule it, but anything submitted after that date will have to wait until the new year.

As always, many thanks to all of those who read and subscribe to Diff, and for all of those who spend the innumerable hours writing, editing, reviewing, and submitting posts to be published.

Here’s a few quick Diff stats for the curious.

In 2025, Diff published 1,892 blog posts. That’s 200 more than 2024. We’ve seen posts from over 500 authors and in over 20 languages.

237,865 visitors brought in 551,705 views. We have 1,183 subscribers to Diff. If you’d like to get Diff in your inbox, you can subscribe right here.

So what are people reading? Here’s the Top 10 posts published in 2025.

People visit Diff from all across the world. Here are the Top 20 countries by views.

United States Germany China India Japan United Kingdom Canada Indonesia Brazil Philippines France Mexico Nigeria Spain Bangladesh Netherlands Ghana Taiwan Australia Italy

See you in the new year!

Again, our greatest appreciation for everyone who makes this blog work. From newcomers to the repeat submitters. Take care and we’ll see you back here on January 5th.

