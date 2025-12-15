Submit your program ideas for ESEAP Conference 2026!

The ESEAP Conference 2026 is only a few months away! ⏰ Program submissions close in one week — don’t miss your chance!

This conference, the first ESEAP meeting since the establishment of the ESEAP Hub, will be in held in the city of Kaohsiung (高雄), Taiwan, from 15 to 17 May 2026. Wikimedians from throughout the region will be able to share their experiences and knowledge, and we are looking for those who want to share through their own dedicated sessions.

The three-day conference will take place under the theme “New Era of ESEAP: Pioneer the Future Together!”. This conference will allow us to not only reflect on the past 25 years but also look ahead to how the ESEAP community can shape the next 25 years and beyond.

Whether it’s a workshop, panel discussion, poster, or other creative format, we welcome your proposal. While we encourage program submissions that explore the theme of the conference, we will consider other submissions.

The sessions are divided into thematic tracks that you can choose. But we are open to your wild ideas! Please be aware that the division of tracks does not determine the final order or venue of any particular submission.

As a region with such language diversity, we are encouraging the submissions to be made not only in English but also in Chinese, Indonesian, Korean, or Japanese. Programs can be delivered in any of these five languages, with limited live translation available on-site and virtually.

It is expected that at least one member of the team submitting a session will be able to join on-site in Kaohsiung during the conference, even for pre-recorded presentations.

For more specific information on the tracks and formats, please go to https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/ESEAP_Conference_2026/Program/Submissions



Submit your session proposals by the end of 21 December 2025 anywhere on earth by filling out the application form!

