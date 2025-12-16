Training in open knowledge and Wikipedia in education at the Rafael Alberti Secondary School in Cádiz 

The Rafael Alberti Secondary School in Cádiz has launched a teacher training programme on open knowledge and Wikipedia, with the aim of promoting a culture of collaboration and the creation of free content in the classroom. The initiative is led by a working group of teachers from different departments, with the participation of Manuel Palomo Duarte, Professor at the School of Engineering of the University of Cádiz and member of Wikimedia Spain.

Objectives of teacher training in open knowledge

The programme aims to enable teachers to:

Integrate Wikipedia into education as a teaching and critical thinking tool.

Develop content editing and verification skills in open knowledge environments.

Promote a culture of collaboration between students and teachers.

Establish a replicable methodology for educational projects based on free knowledge.

Schedule and participants

The first session was held on 1 December, and the next scheduled dates are:

The 2026 sessions will be reconfirmed shortly.

The programme is aimed at teachers at IES Rafael Alberti, who will subsequently carry out educational activities with their students or independently. Teachers from secondary education, vocational training and specialisation courses participate in areas as diverse as:

Language and Literature, Technology and Latin

Microcomputer Systems and Networks

Web Application Development

Administration and Finance

Cybersecurity in ICT environments

Video Game Development and Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Contents of the training on Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects

The programme combines theory and practice to introduce teachers to Wikimedia projects and open knowledge:

Principles of free knowledge

How Wikipedia works and editing rules

Reliability of sources and verification of information

Participation in community spaces such as El Café de Wikipedia

Creating accounts, using the editing workshop and making your first contributions

Introduction to sister projects: Commons, Wikidata and others

Examples of educational projects in secondary schools and universities

First impressions from teachers

The initial session was very well received. Teachers showed interest in Wikipedia’s collaborative dynamic and in learning about similar initiatives in other educational centres. During December, training will focus on the teaching staff; later on, feedback on the application will be collected from students.

At Wikimedia Spain, we celebrate this project by IES Rafael Alberti and the work of Manuel Palomo Duarte, a member of the association, which strengthens the dissemination of open knowledge and Wikipedia in education, bringing teachers and students closer to the creation of free and collaborative content as an educational tool.

