Bridging the Gender Gap on Wikimedia: The First Wikimedia Training in Dukku

Wikimedia contributions in Nigeria are still largely male-dominated. A 2023 survey by the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria shows that 62.3% of contributors are male, compared to 37.7% female. This gap is wider in Northeastern Nigeria, where lower female literacy and digital participation have limited women’s presence on Wikimedia projects.

To address this gap, I initiated and successfully implemented the first Wikimedia promotion and training programme in Dukku, Gombe State, drawing on my experience as a Wikipedian and a six-month fellow of African Wiki Women. The project focused on recruiting, training, and retaining new editors, particularly women, while building a sustainable local Wikimedia community.

Group Picture of the Participants

What We Set Out to Do?

The programme aimed to reduce the gender gap in Dukku, introduce Wikimedia projects to first-time editors, build contributors’ skills and confidence, expand local Nigerian content on Wikimedia platforms, and establish a sustainable community of editors. A deliberate inclusion strategy ensured that 70% of participants were women, mainly students and young people from local institutions and associations.

A Young Lady with Hands on Experience

What We Did

Over two months, the project was implemented through a blend of online and in-person activities. Participants were first recruited through a needs-assessment Google Form, followed by an online introductory training that covered Wikimedia basics and account creation. A physical training session was then held at Dukku village, focusing on contributions to Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, with special emphasis on documenting notable Nigerian women and local content. To support participants’ continued engagement, an online office hour was organised to provide editing assistance, a Dukku Wikimedia Editors’ Group was created for ongoing mentorship, and female participants were integrated into the African Wiki Women community for broader support and networking.

Hands on Experience Training

What We Achieved

The project resulted in the recruitment of 30 new editors, most of whom were women, who collectively made over 17,000 edits across Wikimedia projects. It also led to the creation and improvement of local Nigerian content on Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, and culminated in the establishment of the first Wikimedia editors’ community in Dukku.

What’s Next

This initiative marked the first Wikimedia training and awareness programme in Dukku. Beyond building skills, it showed that intentional outreach and gender-focused mentorship can empower underrepresented communities to contribute to open knowledge. The Dukku Wikimedia community will continue mentoring new editors and strengthening partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation