Dagbani Wikimedians Support BIMBICO Wiki Hub with Practical Wikipedia Skills Training

Participants of the training

On Sunday, 7th December 2025, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group organized a practical Wikipedia training session for the BIMBICO Wiki Hub at the Bimbilla College of Education. The workshop brought together about 50 participants, many of whom were joining the Wikimedia movement for the first time.



The training team from the User Group worked together to guide the participants through each stage of learning. Abdul-Rafiu Fuseini (Alhaj Darajaati) began the session by showing everyone how to search for articles on dag.wikipedia.org, helping them understand the structure of the Dagbani Wikipedia and how information is organized.He was followed by Mohammed Kamal-Deen Fuseini (Dnshitobu) and Alhassan Abdul-Wadudu (Achiri Bitamsimli), who supported participants in creating their own Wikipedia accounts and walked them through the basic features of the Dagbani Wikipedia interface. Their step-by-step demonstrations made it easier for the new editors to follow along and practice on their own devices.



Later in the session, Hamidu Rukaya (Ruky Wunpini) led a practical exercise on how to create new articles, using the names of Senior High Schools across the regions of Ghana as examples. This gave participants the opportunity to try editing for themselves and understand what goes into building quality content.



By the end of the training, the group recorded 29 newly created usernames and 14 newly created articles a strong start for a single day of learning.

The excitement, curiosity, and active participation of the trainees made the entire session lively and rewarding. The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group looks forward to seeing these new editors continue to grow, improve their skills, and contribute to the wider Dagbani Wikimedia community in the months ahead.

Dashboard to the training:https://shorturl.at/OeylU

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation