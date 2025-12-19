Looking ahead to Wikimania 2026

As we move towards the end of 2025, the Wikimania 2026 COT are busy planning for the event, which takes place in July, 2026 in Paris.

The themes this year for Wikimania are Freedom, Equity, Reliability (Liberté, Équité, Fiabilité). It is also a time for the community to celebrate 25 years of Wikipedia and look at the next 25 years to come!

For this Wikimania, we are putting language inclusivity at the heart of the event, with options for speakers to present in a number of different languages and encouraging attendees coming from Francophone countries to speak in their native tongue. Live translations will be provided for multiple tracks, so that Spanish, French, English and Arabic speakers will have access both in person and virtually.

Spaces for everyone

The COT is also working to ensure that all attendees have a comfortable experience, so a quiet room as well as a place for people to relax will be part of the venue plans. There will also be city guides so that attendees can find the best way to navigate Paris and enjoy what the city has to offer. Although Paris is a big city, it is well served by an extensive network of the metro, trains, buses and even river boats!

For those that are self funding or self booking, we recommend booking your accommodation in the northeast part of Paris, along line 7 for easy transport to the conference spaces.

Security is something that the COT takes very seriously and we’ll be making sure there are measures in place, working with the venues, to make sure the attendee experience is safe and enjoyable. These measures and information about security will be sent out to all attendees before the event, so they know what to expect.

Looking ahead for scholarships

The scholarship process was started earlier than previous years – this is because we were conscious of the longer process some of our scholars may face that require visas. We will also be supporting scholars and self funded attendees with letters to include with their applications and we have already started reaching out to have both in person and online correspondence with embassies around the world, so they know in advance to expect the applications.

In early 2026 we will announce scholarships and then will move to opening the sessions submission for the programme, so keep an eye on Diff and the Wikimania social channels for more updates coming soon.

See you in Paris!







