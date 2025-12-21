From Humble Beginnings: A Mission to Reshape the Identity of Bukit Kepong

A plaque with the names of those who lost their lives defending the Bukit Kepong Police Station on 23 February 1950.

For Malaysians, Bukit Kepong evokes images of a fierce confrontation between police forces and armed communist insurgents during a period in what was known as the Malayan Emergency in the height of the Cold War. For the locals, the Bukit Kepong Incident of 1950 had long since passed, kept alive by the community’s rich oral tradition and commemorated annually at an impressive riverside museum named the Galeri Darurat or the Bukit Kepong Emergency Gallery built on the site of the infamous firefight.

Situated nearly 200 kilometres from the high-rises and bustle of Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Kepong is a quiet and lesser-known locality; one of the many Mukim or administrative areas within the larger district of Muar in the state of Johor. While it is historically remembered for the tragic events of 1950, the community’s identity beyond this unfortunate chapter has long been overlooked. Not much has been formally documented about Bukit Kepong, and there is a noticeable lack of accessible information about the area available online. This glaring gap in documentation was what we aimed to address.

As students, we were assigned to Bukit Kepong as part of a community engagement project under the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM). Over the course of two semesters, we gained a wealth of information on the area, cataloging its unique history, stories, and lesser-known places which did not come up in any written record online. What we found was a vibrant and tight-knit community, deeply-rooted in the kampung (village) lifestyle. Bukit Kepong shared a rich culture with its own subdialect, traditions, and pastimes.

Drawing on previous insights gathered from site visits to Bukit Kepong where we interviewed locals and community leaders, a recurring concern came to light: the absence of proper and reliable documentation of the community’s cultural heritage and everyday life. The uniqueness of Mukim Bukit Kepong was poised to be overshadowed entirely by its tragic past. This became our sole purpose; to ensure Bukit Kepong’s identity is not confined only to an unfortunate tragedy which transpired before Malaysia’s independence, but is also recognized as the living, breathing community it is today.

With generous guidance from Wikimedia Malaysia’s team from the very beginning, we set out to design a workshop that would directly respond to these concerns. Our planning process involved several meetings with Bukit Kepong’s National Information Dissemination Center (NADI), a center established by the federal government to provide internet access to rural communities in Malaysia. We soon learned that Bukit Kepong’s NADI was not just any ordinary cybercafé; it plays an active role in community development by organizing initiatives such as free medical check-ups and educational programs for the locals. After extensive discussions, Bukit Kepong’s NADI agreed to help us in providing a suitable venue and assist in identifying suitable participants from all the villages in Bukit Kepong.

On 6th December, 2025, we departed to Bukit Kepong, a journey that took almost an hour navigating the winding backroads of rural Johor. The workshop began in the early hours of morning, attended by a total of 10 participants representing each village in Bukit Kepong. This initiative marked the first Wikimedia workshop of its kind conducted entirely by a student committee as part of a public university course, aiming to empower locals to document and share Bukit Kepong through Wikimedia Commons. The hope was that this workshop would enable the community to elevate and preserve its local identity to a global audience.

The three-hour session received positive feedback from the participants who expressed enjoyment at the engaging activities. These included a practical photography session during which the participants took pictures of their surroundings and received step-by-step guidance on uploading their photographs to Wikimedia Commons. By the end of the workshop, the number of images under the “Bukit Kepong” category increased significantly; from just 10 images prior to the workshop to 156 photos uploaded by the locals themselves.

When asked about Wikimedia Commons and its role in preserving and disseminating knowledge through crowdsourced media, one participant highlighted its ability to bring global exposure to Bukit Kepong. Another emphasized Wikimedia Commons’ potential to contribute to local tourism by showcasing local attractions and businesses on the platform.

“Through Wikimedia, Bukit Kepong can reach a global audience,” wrote one workshop participant. “This platform can also offer a window into the lives of ordinary people here.”

The workshop concluded with the launching of a vertical informational banner within Bukit Kepong’s NADI. The banner contains instructions on creating a Wikimedia account, including a scannable QR code linked to a digital manual on uploading content to Wikimedia Commons.

As the workshop wrapped up, we left with a strong sense of achievement and satisfaction. Perhaps with this initiative, Bukit Kepong’s identity can extend beyond a tragedy which happened 75 years ago. Equipped with new skills and resources, the community now has the opportunity to document their present lives, preserve its heritage, and share their narratives with the world through Wikimedia Commons.

We would like to extend our thanks to Wikimedia Malaysia for their guidance and support throughout the planning and execution of this workshop. Our appreciation also goes to the National Information Dissemination Center (NADI) Bukit Kepong, the community leaders and village chiefs, the residents of Bukit Kepong for their participation, as well as to the organizing committee and facilitators who made this initiative possible.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

