Wikipedia Pages Wanting Photos Campaign in Nigeria 2025

July to August 2025 by Muhammad Abdulazeez, Adeola Abdulramon, Ayokanmi, and Barakat WUGN

The 2025 edition of the Wikipedia Pages Wanting Photo campaign in Nigeria was conducted from the 1st of July to the 31st of August 2025 and was coordinated by the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria as part of the Wikipedia Pages Wanting Photos global campaign. For this year’s edition, the aim was to contribute to the addition of licensed images to Nigerian Wkipedia articles lacking images. The campaign also featured a contest where the Top 3 contributors were rewarded with cash prizes.

Activities and Engagement

Office Hour (Virtual)

The #WPWPNG office hour was held on Saturday, August 16th, 2025 at 12pm to guide participants on the campaign rules, eligibility criteria for the contest, and to answer questions and address participants pain points. There was a global moderator of the WPWP global campaign User: Reading Beans in attendance during the office hour.

Campaign Contest Winners

Top Contributors

Prizes Awarded

First Position: #100,000

Second Position: #70,000

Third Position: #50,000

Tools Used for the Campaign

Organizing Team

Muhammad Abdulazeez Co-Lead WPWPNG 2025

Adeola Abdulramon Co-Lead WPWPNG 2025

Ayokanmi Programs Director, WUGN

Barakat Project Officer, WUGN

Conclusion

The WPWPNG 2025 campaign successfully mobilized Nigerian editors to improve Wikipedia’s pages, articles reliability by adding photos. With a competitive structure, practical training, and nationwide collaboration, it showcased the collective impact of photographers, and volunteers in the open knowledge movement.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation