Project Gayatri: A Year of Building Knowledge, Closing with Heart

This blog was collaboratively written by Sakti Pramudya (Wikimedia Foundation), Hardi, and Fariz Kurniawan (Wikimedia Indonesia).

On 9 December 2025, editors, partners, and friends gathered at the Google Indonesia office in Jakarta for “Perayaan Puncak Gayatri”, the closing celebration of Project Gayatri. It felt less like a formal ceremony and more like a reunion: people who had spent a year writing, mentoring, and organizing finally met in person to see what they had built together.

From the beginning, Project Gayatri carried a symbolic meaning in its name. Inspired by the Gayatri Mantra, a sacred verse associated with light, wisdom, and protection in Balinese Hindu tradition, the project set out to “bring more light” into Indonesia’s information space by expanding reliable, neutral content on Indonesian Wikipedia.

Wikimedia Indonesia, the Wikimedia Foundation, and Google Asia Pacific initially planned to support the creation of around 1,200 new articles on four public-interest themes: disinformation, gender and women, culture and history, and the environment. By the time everyone gathered in Jakarta, the final slide revealed a different story: 7,656 new Indonesian-language articles, surpassing the original target by more than five times.

These pages include articles on media hoaxes, biographies of women, local histories, environmental topics, and science and education entries. None of the 7,656 articles were translated from English; every one of them was written directly in Indonesian for Indonesian readers.

Along the way, the project brought in 135 new contributors and encouraged 81 reactivated and 68 returning active editors to come back and help fill knowledge gaps that felt personally relevant.

When the environmental theme hit home

One of the most powerful moments came in the later phase of the project, when Gayatri turned its focus to environmental topics. On paper, this was simply the Q3 theme. In reality, it coincided with natural disasters in parts of Sumatra, where communities were facing floods, landslides, and long recovery efforts.

That overlap between timeline and reality became very tangible during the closing event. One of the standout contributors, Khairul (user: Rang Djambak), travelled from West Sumatra to attend. On the slides, he appeared as the top contributor of the regular phase, the most active writer in the first and second weeks, and third place overall in the final standings. But the slides didn’t show the journey behind those numbers: on his way to the airport, Khairul passed through areas still marked by the disaster—damaged roads, affected communities, and traces of recent floods. Hours later, he was in a circle of Wikipedians and partners in Jakarta, sharing stories about “environmental content” on Wikipedia—including articles like the one he had written on the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C.

The Aftermath of 2025 Flash Floods in Padang Panjang, West Sumatra CC BY 4.0, Available on Wikimedia Commons

That contrast gave the conversations a different weight. When participants talked about why environmental information matters and how Wikipedia can help people make sense of climate impacts and crises, it no longer felt abstract. It was linked to places someone in the room had just passed through. Quietly, Khairul’s trip from West Sumatra became a symbol of what Project Gayatri tried to do: connect lived experience with shared knowledge, turning reality on the ground into reliable, accessible information for everyone.

Environmental work also resonated deeply with Syahrul (user: Syahramadan), the Gayatri champion. With family roots in Bawean Island, he grew up close to its unique flora and fauna and developed a strong concern for the critically endangered Bawean deer in his article about Bawean National Park. For him, writing about the environment and biodiversity was more than adding neutral facts to Wikipedia—it was a way of telling the world that places like Bawean matter and that species on the brink of extinction deserve to be seen and protected.

The same kind of connection ran through Gayatri’s other themes. Articles on disinformation responded directly to hoaxes circulating on Indonesian social media. Pages about women’s lives addressed gaps where notable Indonesian women were missing from the public record. Culture and history articles helped document local heritage that rarely appears in mainstream narratives. Together, they formed a more grounded, more complete picture of Indonesia for readers who come to Wikipedia looking for answers.

Closing a project, opening new paths

The closing event was warm and unpretentious. After a short welcome at the Google Indonesia office, we looked back together at how Gayatri began with a modest target and grew through collaborations with partners who truly believed in knowledge equity—including Erasmus Huis (the cultural center of the Netherlands Embassy) and the Canadian Embassy, who championed the themes of the project and opened their spaces for offline Wikilatih sessions, allowing newcomers to learn Wikipedia editing directly in friendly environments. Their support made participation more accessible, especially for new editors taking their first step into Wikimedia movement.

Rather than a formal presentation, the closing felt like a shared moment of recognition that this project worked because many hands shaped it. One of the most striking reflections came from the data we reviewed together: Gayatri’s articles multiplied, pageviews grew, and search engines surfaced these pages more easily. Gayatri content has quietly become part of Indonesia’s digital knowledge infrastructure, appearing right when people look for answers online.

The group discussion went far beyond project milestones. Participants discussed the future of Indonesian Wikipedia in the era of generative AI and how human-created, locally contextual information can help train AI systems to be more accurate and less dependent on unreliable sources. It was encouraging to hear contributors like Khairul explain how he wrote most of his articles through a smartphone, showing that meaningful contributions don’t require advanced tools, just curiosity and commitment. The conversation also touched on why Indonesian-language content must keep growing if we want future AI tools to reflect Indonesian knowledge, not only global perspectives.

The celebration gave faces to the numbers. Hearing stories from editors like Syahrul and Khairul made the statistics personal, reminding us that behind every article is a human effort, a moment of learning, and a desire to make knowledge accessible to others.

Today, thousands of readers are already using Gayatri-created articles to understand environmental issues, verify information during crises, learn about Indonesian women, or explore cultural and scientific topics. Many of them will never know the name “Project Gayatri,” but they will feel its impact every time a search leads them to reliable, well-sourced information in their language. To every editor, partner, and supporter who helped make this project possible, terima kasih 🙏. May this initiative not be an ending but a milestone toward a richer, more inclusive landscape of knowledge for Indonesia.

