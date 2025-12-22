The Journey of Wiki Kelana Budaya: Immortalizing the Archipelago’s Culture as a Strategy for Indonesian Cultural Revivalism Amidst the Rise of Popular Culture

Indonesia possesses invaluable cultural heritage; however, free and accessible digital documentation regarding Javanese and Balinese culture remains unevenly distributed across the internet. Recognizing this information gap, KlubWiki Universitas Brawijaya initiated the Wiki Kelana Budaya project as a concrete contribution to the Wikimedia movement in Indonesia. Supported by the Wikimedia Rapid Fund, this intensive activity ran from September to December 2025, carrying a primary mission to bridge oral traditions into the digital realm and record visual traces from these two cultural centers. This project was not merely a standard documentation activity, but a collective effort by a community of students collaborating with cultural activists to ensure that cultural narratives are not lost to the currents of modernization.

The core series of activities began with planned field trips to three main cultural hubs at Yogyakarta, Malang, and Gianyar. In Yogyakarta, we collaborated closely with Wayang Suket Indonesia to document the unique art of Wayang Suket (Grass Puppetry). Meanwhile, in Gianyar, Bali, synergy was built with Sanggar Nritya Graha Siwanataraja to document Balinese dance. Completing the journey, the team also attended and documented several cultural performances in Malang to enrich the visual treasury of East Javanese culture, which has yet to be fully exposed. This cross-community collaboration and direct coverage allowed us to gain exclusive access and a deeper contextual understanding of the cultural objects being documented.

To ensure the sustainability of the gathered data, we organized intensive Indonesian Wikipedia WikiLatih (training sessions) in Yogyakarta and Bali, held exactly one day after the field activities concluded. These sessions served as a space where the team could expand the Wikimedia movement beyond existing communities in Indonesia by equipping participants with technical editing skills related to the local cultures of Yogyakarta and Bali. Consequently, this culture could be directly integrated into Indonesian Wikipedia articles. Slightly differing from the other two cities, the specific agenda in the Malang region was reformatted into an offline meetup (Kopdar) for the Wiki Kelana committee. This meeting focused specifically on uploading documentation results to Wikimedia Commons to guarantee the quality of visual archives available to the public.

The preservation of culture did not stop at physical activities, it continued into the digital realm through an Indonesian Wikipedia Edit-a-thon held from November 19 to 20, 2025. This competition successfully sparked the spirit of online contributors to edit and massively enrich cultural articles using the references collected previously. Through this competition, more than 50 new articles were successfully created on the Indonesian Wikipedia. As the pinnacle of the entire series of activities, Wiki Kelana Budaya was officially closed with an inspiring online talk show on November 29, 2025. This closing discussion became a space for collective reflection on the importance of cultural dissemination in the digital sphere.

After conducting this series of field visits and online interactions, we fully realized that this project is a concrete effort toward cultural revivalism, not merely passive documentation. We witnessed firsthand how the team’s presence in the community provided indirect appreciation to art and cultural communities that are rarely exposed. The digitalization we undertook has breathed new life into cultural heritage, ensuring that a renewed awareness of Javanese and Balinese identities is now safely stored on the Wikimedia platform, accessible for anyone in the world to study.

The success of this project is evident in a number of quantitative achievements surpassed by the volunteers with full dedication during the activity period. Over 100+ new media files now enrich the cultural categories on Wikimedia Commons, accompanied by the improvement and creation of 20+ Wikipedia articles related to the sites and performances we visited. Additionally, the team added information to WikiVoyage for three pages, Yogyakarta, Malang, and Bali to serve as additional guides for cultural tourism. These figures are proof that community collaboration can produce a massive impact in a relatively short time.

Behind these numbers lies deep reflection from Ridho Yuanda Ramadhan (User: Xenovilius), the Project Lead, who views Wiki Kelana Budaya as a crucial revivalism strategy amidst the dominance of popular culture, which often shifts public attention away from Indonesia’s cultural wealth, especially traditional performing arts. For him, this project is not just about documentation, but an effort to revive cultural identity through open knowledge and collaboration with local art activists. He observed that every interaction in the field demonstrated how Indonesian traditions need new spaces to remain relevant, and through this platform, Indonesia’s art and cultural heritage can reach the younger generation without losing its authenticity. He hopes for the birth of follow-up projects or similar initiatives carrying the same vision to strengthen the sustainability of Indonesian culture.

A similar experience was felt by Kesya Stevany Santoso (User: Syaasantoso), who noted an emotional depth when interacting directly with local artists. She recalled moments when local artists welcomed the team with high hopes that their culture would become more widely known, especially amidst massive technological advancements, making this project more than just technical documentation. For her, Wiki Kelana Budaya has transformed into a vital bridge connecting local traditions with the acceleration of the digital world.

Personal impact was also felt by Xaviera Amida Putri (User: Amidaxaviera); involvement in Wiki Kelana Budaya became an experience that deepened her understanding of the meaning of cultural preservation. Interacting directly with artists made her see that every piece of documentation uploaded is a tangible form of maintaining cultural identity. She realized the high hopes of the local community that their work and traditions could be known more broadly. This became a driving force for her to continue contributing to Wikimedia as an effort to ensure Javanese and Balinese cultures remain well represented in the digital space.

Furthermore, Yoana Carisabella (User: Komengskuy) views Wiki Kelana Budaya as a driving force for cultural revivalism, specifically for Performing Arts that the general public might not know and a transformative accelerator for cultural digitalization. She hopes that this spirit of cultural preservation continues sustainably by all parties, not limited only to this project.

Not to be forgotten, Aulia Lintang Savitri (User: Alltoowell123) also revealed that it was incredibly memorable to witness performances in every city, speak with art practitioners, and feel for herself how a tradition survives through collective memory. From Yogyakarta to Bali, from the Wayang Suket stage to the Calon Arang dance, from the Setia Darma House of Mask and Puppets to performances in Malang, every interaction gave her the realization that the documentation she and the team performed was not merely data entry. It is an effort to keep the breath of culture moving.

In closing, the completion of the Wiki Kelana Budaya activity series is not the end of preservation efforts, but a starting point for more sustainable initiatives. We hope that all elements of society can continue to actively fill the gaps in cultural information around them in the digital realm, one of which is on the Wikimedia platform. Let us continue to explore, record the traces, and ensure the archipelago’s wealth remains preserved for the future.

