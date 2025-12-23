Advancing the Wikimedia Movement Strategy 2030 Agenda through Minority Language Representation across Africa

In line with the Wikimedia movement strategy 2030, Nigeria continues to advance knowledge equity by increasing the visibility of underrepresented minority language communities across Africa. The recently concluded project, “Expanding the visibility of Minority Languages across the 19 State of Northern Nigeria” directly addressed systemic content gabs by ensuring that knowledge from marginalized linguistic communities is represented, accessible, and sustained on Wikimedia platforms.

A fula Lady in Northern Nigeria

The project centered on communities whose languages and cultures have historically been excluded from global knowledge systems. Through a community led approach, contributors with lived experience documented African minority languages resulting in over 400 newly created articles and more than 650 improved articles. These contributors spanned all 19 states of Northern Nigeria, significantly strengthening the representation and quality of minority language content within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Local House

Consistent with the movement strategy call for communication to lead, the project empowered local editors, language activists, and community organizers to shape content priorities and implementation processes. Decision-making was decentralized, allowing contributors to define which language which languages and topics were most relevant to their communities. This approach strengthened local ownership, increased participation from new editors, and fostered a more inclusive and representative editing environment.

Editor with Fulah boy in Northern Nigeria

To ensure long-term impact, the initiative prioritized skills development, mentorship and peer-to-peer learning. Participants were equipped with the technical and editorial skills required to continue contributing beyond the project timeline, reinforcing the movement strategy focus on sustainable communities. The relationships and networks formed during the project continue to support ongoing content creation and collaboration around minority languages.

Contributing to Knowledge as a service

By improving the depth, accuracy, and accessibility of content related to African minority languages, the project contributes to Wikimedia vision of knowledge as a service to provide reliable, structured, and reusable information that can support education, research, and cultural preservation efforts across Africa and beyond.

A scalable model for the movement This initiative demonstrated how localized, partnership-driven efforts can advance the global Wikimedia movement strategy 2030. By aligning community empowerment with content equity, the project offers a replicable model for addressing linguistic and cultural gaps in other underrepresented regions

