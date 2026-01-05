Wikidata at 13: Fante Wikimedians Joins the Celebration

Birthday cake cutting and group photography session. CC BY-SA 4.0 – Robertjamal2

On 22 November 2025, the city of Takoradi in Ghana’s Western Region joined the global Wikimedia movement in celebrating Wikidata’s 13th birthday. The event was organized by the Fante Wikimedians Community with support from Wikimedia Deutschland as an in-person meetup, bringing together local wikimedia volunteers, and first-time contributors to celebrate Wikidata and deepen local engagement.

Since its launch in 2012, Wikidata has become a central, multilingual knowledge base that supports Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects worldwide. For local communities in Ghana, Wikidata plays a key role in documenting local knowledge, improving language representation, and increasing global visibility for people, places, and culture.

Rather than marking Wikidata’s anniversary with a symbolic gathering and celebration alone, the Takoradi celebration was intentionally designed as a practical, community-centered learning experience. Participants were introduced to Wikidata’s purpose, structure, and global impact, with particular emphasis on its relevance to local knowledge and Fante-language representation.

Practical, community-centered learning experience during the celebration led by User:Assilidjoe. CC BY-SA 4.0 – Robertjamal2

The meet up combined presentations, guided discussions, and hands-on editing sessions. Participants learned how to create and improve Wikidata items in both Fante and English and collaborated in small groups. The event also included some useful practical wikidata workshops uploaded on Youtube by Wikimedia Deutschland and Mohammed S. Abdulai.

CC BY-SA 4.0 – Robertjamal2

The celebration concluded with a birthday cake cutting and group photography session, after which participants reflected on their contributions and shared feedback. Images from the event were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons.

The event had a clear and positive impact on participants. Attendees gained practical skills in creating and editing Wikidata items, increasing their confidence to continue contributing independently after the meetup. The sessions also deepened participants’ understanding of Wikidata’s role within the Wikimedia ecosystem, particularly its importance for local language content and cultural data representation.

Interaction session. CC BY-SA 4.0 – Robertjamal2

As Wikidata moves beyond its 13th year, the Fante Wikimedians Community looks forward to organizing more activities that support capacity building, language diversity, and structured data literacy in Ghana.

Happy 13th birthday Wikidata and here’s to many more years of shared, open knowledge!

