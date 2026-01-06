Introducing Free and Open-Source Wiki Contribution: Helping Students Bridge the Gap Between Tech and Non-Tech Through My Advanced Wiki Knowledge

28 August 2026 was a proud moment for me. Not only because I was a speaker, but because I finally got the chance to guide students into the world of open knowledge: a world that has helped me grow enormously.

Standing in front of a hall filled with 100+ enthusiastic learners, I felt responsible, excited, and deeply connected to what we were about to share.

This session, organized under WikiClub Tech SHUATS – Road to Wiki, became one of my most meaningful experiences as a contributor and a community member.

Why I Wanted to Speak

My journey with the Wikimedia ecosystem, especially MediaWiki development, has given me a strong understanding of how tools, extensions, and open-source workflows actually work. I’ve always felt that many students want to contribute, but they don’t know where to begin.

I have seen a clear gap:

Tech students who don’t know how to start contributing

who don’t know how to start contributing Non-tech students who think Wikimedia is only for writers or editors

I wanted to bridge that gap – and this session allowed me to do exactly that.

Showing Students the Technical Side of Wiki Contribution

Because of my experience with MediaWiki tools, extensions, and developer workflows, I focused deeply on the technical contribution side.

I introduced students to:

MediaWiki – the software behind all Wikimedia projects

How it works, why it’s open-source, and how anyone can improve it.

The main hub where tasks, bugs, and feature requests are managed.

Where code patches go through review before becoming part of MediaWiki.

Used for hosting collaborative development within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

A perfect beginner guide to create developer accounts, set SSH keys, and make the very first contribution.

The excitement in the room grew when students realized that their coding skills could impact one of the largest knowledge platforms in the world.

Engaging Students Beyond the Presentation

The Wikimedia Quiz added a fun and interactive twist to the session.

It energized the entire room – especially when Wikimedia-themed goodies were awarded to the winners.

For many students, this was their first real interaction with open-source tools and Wikimedia values, and the quiz helped reinforce everything we had discussed.

How This Session Helped Bridge the Tech–Non-Tech Gap

This was the part of the session that meant the most to me.

I could see:

non-tech students realizing they can contribute through writing, translation, images, and documentation

tech students understanding how their coding knowledge fits into MediaWiki and open-source development

For me, this session wasn’t just teaching – it was creating a bridge.

A connection between two groups who often feel they don’t share the same space.

A Step Forward for Our Community

After the session, many students approached me with questions:

“How do I start editing Wikipedia?”

“How can I contribute code to MediaWiki?”

“What is the best way to join open-source projects?”

Knowing that I helped them take their first step into the Wikimedia ecosystem made every moment worth it.

Through initiatives like WikiClub Tech SHUATS, I believe we are building something bigger – a culture of contribution, curiosity, and collaboration.





All attendees are very excited – showing impact

Real Contributions Made by Students After the Session

The true impact of this session became visible in the days that followed.

What made me genuinely proud was seeing students step out of their comfort zones and directly contribute to MediaWiki, something many had never imagined doing before this event.

Instead of stopping at curiosity, they took the initiative to apply everything we discussed.

Here are some contributions that stood out:

Students created developer accounts and configured their environments

Many students successfully set up their MediaWiki development environment – something even experienced developers find challenging during their first attempt.

They explored Phabricator and picked beginner-friendly tasks

Within a few days, several students were browsing Phabricator, understanding tasks, reading discussions, and choosing issues they felt confident tackling.

For most of them, this was their first real interaction with an open-source issue tracker.

Students made their first patches to MediaWiki and related extensions

A few students proudly shared their Gerrit patches with me – some fixed minor bugs, others updated documentation, and a few improved UI elements.

Seeing their names appear in code review discussions was a moment of achievement for them and for me.

A group of students collaborated on solving a single Phabricator task

This was one of the most inspiring outcomes.

Three students teamed up, divided the task among themselves, and submitted their contributions together.

It reflected teamwork, learning, and the open-source spirit perfectly.

Students continued contributing even after the event ended

The best part was that their contributions didn’t stop after the session.

A small group became genuinely interested in MediaWiki development and continues to explore new tasks, ask questions, and improve their understanding of the ecosystem.

see more contribution – https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/WikiClub_Tech_SHUATS/Contribution

Our Dynamic Website for Tracking Student Contributions

Another highlight I want to share is the role of our dynamic WikiClub Tech SHUATS website, which we built to manage student contributions and activities more effectively.

After the session, this platform became much more active than before.

The website now helps us:

Track student contributions on Phabricator and MediaWiki

on Phabricator and MediaWiki Highlight ongoing tasks students are working on

students are working on Display completed patches and participation records

Showcase events, workshops, and achievements

Create a sense of transparency and motivation for new contributors

Students regularly log in to update their progress, add the tasks they are working on, and share their learning experiences.

This has made our community more structured, accountable, and connected.

Gratitude

I want to express heartfelt thanks to:

Department of Computer Science & IT, SHUATS , for supporting this initiative

, for supporting this initiative Ankit Kumar verma for his continuous mentorship and guidance

My co-organizers and friends, who make the WikiClub community stronger every day

Without this collective effort, sessions like these would not be possible.

Looking Ahead

This session was just the beginning.

I’m committed to helping more students:

understand open-source

learn MediaWiki development

make their first wiki contribution

join the global free knowledge movement

