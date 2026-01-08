Dagbani Wikimedians Successfully Conclude Articles of the Week Contest Across Five Mabia Communities

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group has successfully brought to an end the Articles of the Week Contest, a month-long initiative that brought together editors from across the Mabia language communities.

The contest ran from 29th November 2025 to 26th December 2025 and involved participants from the Dagbani, Wali, Dagaare, Gurene, and Kusaal Wikimedia communities. It was designed to strengthen collaboration, encourage consistent editing, and improve the quality of local-language content on Wikipedia.

Each week, five stub articles were carefully selected and shared with participants. Editors were tasked with expanding these stubs by adding well-sourced information, improving structure, and ensuring the articles met Wikipedia standards. This weekly approach helped participants stay focused while gradually building strong editing habits.

Throughout the contest period, editors showed remarkable dedication. Many contributors worked across different topics, paying close attention to accuracy and clarity, while also supporting one another through peer learning and guidance. The collaborative spirit among the Mabia communities was one of the highlights of the contest.

Beyond content creation, the contest served as a learning platform. New editors gained confidence, while experienced contributors sharpened their skills and mentored others. Together, they made meaningful contributions that will benefit readers and researchers seeking information in these languages.

As we close this chapter, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all participants, coordinators, and community leads who made the contest a success. The Articles of the Week Contest has once again shown the power of community collaboration in advancing free knowledge.

We look forward to building on this momentum and rolling out more initiatives that bring our communities together and strengthen local-language Wikipedia projects.

Dashboard link to the articles of the week for all communities: https://shorturl.at/MCNrP

