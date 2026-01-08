SheSaid 2025 in Indonesia: The Inaugural Edition Advancing Women’s Voices on Wikimedia

SheSaid is a global campaign organized by Wiki In Africa as part of the Wiki Loves Women initiative. Its aim is to celebrate women and promote greater recognition of their contributions by increasing their representation and visibility on Wikiquote. Over the past three editions, the campaign has produced more than 27,109 new articles or edits across 22 languages, demonstrating the global community’s commitment to amplifying women’s voices and perspectives. The steady growth in contributions each edition reflects rising awareness and dedication among contributors to close the gender gap in freely accessible knowledge.

In 2025, SheSaid was held for the first time in Indonesia, marking a significant milestone in the campaign’s expansion into Southeast Asia. Led by the Wikimedia Women Community (WikiPerempuan), SheSaid 2025 in Indonesia offered a wide range of engaging and impactful activities. These included social media quizzes, the SheSaid 2025 Classes as editing workshops for female contributors on Wikiquote and Wikimedia Commons, online opening and closing sessions, and the #SheSaid 2025 Wikiquote Challenge, which encouraged participants to edit quotes of inspiring women. The series of events ran from October 27 to December 30, 2025.

The Wikimedia Women Community aims to bridge gender disparities in Wikimedia contributions by creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive space for women. The community strives to increase women’s participation in Wikimedia Indonesia, expand articles about women, and encourage active engagement. Founded in response to the underrepresentation of women on Wikimedia, WikiPerempuan is committed to empowering more women to write, share knowledge, and strengthen women’s presence in free knowledge spaces. The #SheSaid 2025 campaign in Indonesia was the country’s inaugural edition and one of the community’s flagship initiatives.

The results of this first edition were highly encouraging. A total of 15 local Wikimedia community partners and other organizations across 7 cities and regencies participated, with 315 participants joining online sessions, SheSaid Classes, and the #SheSaid 2025 Challenge. The campaign produced 2,810 new articles featuring quotes from women and documented 94 media items, including participants’ works, souvenirs, and training materials. Additionally, the Wikimedia Women Community Instagram account gained over 200 new followers.

SheSaid Class Activities in Makassar

Participants and volunteers gained numerous valuable experiences throughout SheSaid 2025, including lessons from challenges faced by the organizing team. Many shared that the campaign inspired them and boosted their motivation. Some noted that finding women’s quotes was challenging but rewarding, while meeting new people offered fresh insights. Attending the classes also improved their attention to detail when creating content for Wikiquote and Wikimedia Commons. Many participants felt that SheSaid 2025 was a turning point, equipping them with empathetic communication skills and the confidence to take on leadership roles, while providing a new platform to amplify women’s voices.

One volunteer reflected: “Participating in the SheSaid 2025 classes was one of the best decisions I made in 2025. The classes were extremely beneficial, empowering, and positive in strengthening women’s presence in free knowledge.”

Beyond technical skills, the campaign fostered a sense of community and solidarity among women. Participants were proud to join the classes, meet women from different regions of Indonesia, and learn how women can support one another and spread positivity in their communities. The campaign served as a platform for women’s perspectives, offered collaborative experiences on Wikimedia Commons, and enhanced practical knowledge of editing, licensing, and content standards.

Overall, SheSaid 2025 in Indonesia demonstrated that women can actively contribute, strengthen their voices, and build an inclusive community. Through articles, quotes, images, and diverse activities, the campaign expanded the representation of women on Wikimedia while providing meaningful experiences for participants and the broader community.

Thank you to all participants, partners, Wikimedia Foundation, and Wikimedia Indonesia for their support in making this initiative possible! Stay connected with the Wikimedia Women Community for updates on future inspiring initiatives. Follow us on Instagram and X. Remember every woman: You are valuable, meaningful, and capable of thriving.

#SheSaid Proud to quote women. Proud to change the story. #SheSaid… Give Her a Voice!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation