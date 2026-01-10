The Whispers of Tomorrow: Why Your Voice Matters for Global Heritage

Indak Boy Kadayawan Festival by Fpj455 (CC-BY-SA 4.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Every day, stories are being lost.

Not because they don’t matter, but because no one has written them down yet.

Across the world, people carry memories, traditions, songs, crafts, and histories passed from one generation to the next. Many of these stories live in women’s voices, in Indigenous communities, and in cultures that have rarely been documented online. When they are not recorded, they slowly disappear.

This is why Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 and Feminism and Folklore 2026 matter.

Why This Work Is Important

Tallinna song festival by Masii (Public Domain) via Wikimedia Commons

Wikipedia is one of the most used sources of knowledge in the world. Yet today:

Only about 20.27% of biographies on Wikipedia are about women

Many Indigenous traditions, folklore practices, and cultural knowledge are missing or poorly documented

Stories from the Global South are still underrepresented

These are not just numbers. They represent people whose lives, work, and cultures deserve to be seen and remembered.

Folklore is not “old stories.”

It is how communities explain the world, teach values, celebrate life, and survive change.

When folklore is missing online, entire communities become invisible.

What These Campaigns Are About

Miao folkdance – Guizhou, China by PeterSzabo83, (CC BY-SA 4.0), via Wikimedia Commons

Wiki Loves Folklore 2026

This campaign focuses on documenting folklore through photos, videos, and audio:

Traditional clothing

Cultural festivals

Folk dances and music

Handicrafts

Storytelling traditions

Everyday cultural practices

Feminism and Folklore 2026

This campaign focuses on writing and improving articles about:

Women culture bearers

Female storytellers, artists, and tradition keepers

Folklore practices led or preserved by women

Gender and culture from a local perspective

Together, these campaigns help ensure that folklore is documented with respect, accuracy, and local voices at the centre.

What Difference Can You Make?

Imagine:

A young girl searching online and finding her grandmother’s craft documented on Wikipedia

A student learning about women-led cultural practices from another country

A researcher discovering well-sourced information about traditions that were once ignored

This happens when you organise, write, photograph, and support your community.

You do not need to be an expert.

You only need to care.

How to Become a Local Organiser

If you want to organise these campaigns in your country or community, here’s how to start:

Step 1: Create a Local Contest Page

This page explains the contest to participants in your community.

Use the Sample Page for Guidance to make it simple and clear.

Step 2: Register Your Country

Add your country to the global list so the international team knows you are participating.

Register your country here

Step 3: Submit the Organiser Form

This helps the international team:

Share updates

Provide support

Coordinate prizes and tools Fill the Organiser Form

Step 4: Join Feminism and Folklore

You can also run the writing campaign alongside Wiki Loves Folklore.

Sign up on the Feminism and Folklore 2026 Project Page

A Final Thought

Every story you help document makes the internet a fairer place.

Every article written, photo uploaded, or tradition recorded ensures that future generations can learn from the past.

You are not just organising a campaign.

You are protecting culture.

You are amplifying voices.

You are shaping how the world remembers us.

If this speaks to you, step forward.

Sign up using the links above and join Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 and Feminism and Folklore 2026.

The stories are already there.

They just need someone to help them be seen.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation