EduWiki’s OERs for 2025: Open Resources Making Teaching Better

The EduWiki Hub is transforming how educators and Wikimedians access high-quality learning and teaching materials that promote the use of Wikimedia in education through a centralized Open Educational Resources (OER) portal. Focusing on a curated collection from August to December 2025, one of the Hub’s primary goals is to ensure that community leaders and instructors have seamless access to proven tools that can directly improve the quality of their pedagogical work. By highlighting these adaptable materials, the Hub serves as a vital bridge, connecting global knowledge with local classroom needs and fostering a culture of collaborative improvement.

The impact of this effort is already evident. Between August and December 2025, the Monthly OER Documentation page recorded 379 pageviews, with a monthly average of 76 views. Engagement grew steadily over this period, reaching a clear peak in October, followed by sustained interest in November and December. This trend highlights increasing awareness and use of the documentation and demonstrates how centralized, well-structured OER resources effectively support Wikimedia education activities by making relevant and practical materials easier to discover and use.

Snapshot of the Pageview analysis of the EduWiki Monthly OER Documentation page

Explore the Monthly OER Documentation page on the EduWiki Hub to find resources categorized by skill and use. If you have created an OER or identified a valuable resource, please add it to the page’s talk page. By contributing, you help ensure our catalog stays relevant and responsive to the evolving needs of the global education community.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation