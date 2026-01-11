



Event graphic design

The SheSaid 2025 in Nigeria was organized as a collaboration between four Wikimedia communities located in Abuja, Anambra, Imo, and Kogi States respectively. The campaign timeline was set between 1 September to 30 November, 2025. Communication materials, outreach and publicity were adequately coordinated before, during and after the campaign. This project which strongly aligned with the Wiki Loves Women and the global SheSaid campaign, promoted greater visibility of women’s voices on Wikipedia, Wikidata, and documentation of quotes from notable women on Wikiquote. Supported by the Wikimedia Rapid Fund, the project helped to position senior citizens to not just be beneficiaries, but active knowledge contributors.

Snapshot from virtual launch/training session

What We Did

Mobilization and Outreach: Graphic designs, instructional videos, digital materials, and other helpful resources were distributed across several group chats, social media platforms, and mailing lists for wide spread coverage to the participating communities and target audiencs. Participants were also encouraged to research archives, personal libraries, and rare publications to identify valuable resources and quotes about women.



Online Training: The project began with a virtual launch/training session hosted on 7 September, 2025 with over 50 participants in attendance. The session introduced participants to the campaign's goals and equipped them with the skills on source reliability, creating new and improving existing Wikipedia articles about notable women, creating new and improving Wikidata items about women, and documenting new quotes and improving existing quote articles about women on Wikiquote. To support local language visibility and multilingualism, articles were also translated from English to other Nigerian languages, using the content translation tool.



Physical event: Following the online session, we hosted physical events in each of the participating communities. This was done to build connections and collaborations, and further support participants with hands-on training, while providing answers to questions.

Participants continued editing throughout the campaign period, with regular check-ins to help address challenges and sustain the momentum.

Recognition & Showcase

At the end of the campaign, the contributions were reviewed and top contributors were celebrated with gift vouchers and customized merch, thus inspiring others and showcasing the impact of senior engagement.

Impact & What We Learned

We delivered 3 virtual training sessions, in addition to organizing a physical event/training session in each of the four participating communities. A total of 137 editors were engaged. The project realized 26 million words added, 1.88 million article views, 1.13 million articles edited, 3,700 articles created, and 21,200 references added. We had 1804 Wikiquote pages created, 777 Wikipedia article creations, and 864 Wikidata item creations. See dashboard for more details and the Commons category for all media files.

We learnt that clear communication, outreach and publicity materials are key essentials for successful project implementation. Through this, new editors as well as existing editors were recruited and engaged in the four participating communities. We also learnt that organizing workshops and training sessions helped to build and develop editing skills and also promote community engagement. The participants did not only add meaningful content but also gained confidence and built capacity in digital literacy and gender gap advocacy. As organizers, we also learnt and practiced the concept of collaboration, resource management, and effective project organizing towards achieving maximum positive outcomes.

As we look ahead, the success of SheSaid 2025 in Nigeria invites communities across the movement to rethink who gets to contribute, why and how. When we widen the circle and scope, we don’t just close content gaps; we build a richer and more inclusive Wikimedia ecosystem.

