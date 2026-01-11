Wikipedia at 25: Five Ways to Use Wikipedia in the Classroom

Wikipedia is a free, multilingual online encyclopedia built collaboratively by volunteers around the world. Since its launch in 2001, it has grown into one of the most widely used sources of information globally, supporting millions of readers each day and operating on principles of openness, verifiability, and neutral point of view.

As Wikipedia marks its 25th birthday, the EduWiki Hub is highlighting practical ways educators can use the platform not only as a source of information, but as a tool for teaching critical digital and information literacy skills. Below are five ways Wikipedia can be meaningfully integrated into classroom practice.

1. Source Investigation

Wikipedia articles can be used as case studies for evaluating information. Students can examine references, explore the “View history” and “Talk” pages, and reflect on how knowledge is created, debated, and verified in an open ecosystem.

2. Editing for Accuracy

Educators can assign students to improve or create Wikipedia articles related to course topics. Activities may include adding reliable sources, correcting errors, or expanding incomplete sections. This hands-on contribution helps students understand responsibility and accuracy in public knowledge production. For example, here are some Case Studies on How instructors are teaching with Wikipedia by Wiki Education Foundation that spotlights how different educators have introduced their students to creating and improving Wikipedia articles related to their studies.

3. Fact-Checking and Identifying Misinformation

Wikipedia can support media literacy by encouraging students to compare article content with original sources, identify unsupported claims, and assess the credibility of citations. These exercises strengthen students’ ability to navigate misinformation online.

4. Neutral Point of View Practice

Editing Wikipedia requires contributors to follow a neutral point of view. By engaging with this policy, students learn to present balanced perspectives, avoid personal bias, and write objectively, skills that are essential in academic and civic contexts.

5. Collaborative Editing

Group editing activities allow students to work together to improve articles. This approach promotes peer learning and helps students experience Wikipedia’s consensus-driven model of collaboration and shared knowledge creation.

Helpful Resources

To support these activities, educators and students can use the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom Teacher’s Guide, which offers structured lessons on information literacy, fact-checking, and Wikipedia’s editorial standards. The program also shares examples from educators around the world who have successfully integrated Wikipedia into their teaching to strengthen critical thinking and media literacy. You can find the final report here.

We invite you to explore these ideas further by joining the January 2026 EduWiki Knowledge Showcase on 22 January 2026 at 4:30 PM UTC. This session will be the first EduWiki Knowledge Showcase of the year and will also serve as an opportunity for the Hub to celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on open knowledge, education, and the people behind Wikipedia’s growth, as well as share short creative contributions showing how Wikipedia has shaped their work, learning, and teaching. Registration is open to all via the event Meta page.

Come celebrate Wikipedia’s milestone with us and discover new ways to bring open knowledge into your classroom.

