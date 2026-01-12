2025 Review with the Africa Wiki Women: Community Roundtable

As the year drew to a close, a question arose within the Africa Wiki Women community:

What would be the best way for our community to celebrate our conquests?

This question gave rise to the Community End-of-Year Meetup / Year in Review 2025.

The Community Roundtable took place on Zoom on 15 December 2025, bringing community members together for a celebratory and reflective session. One of the highlights of the event was the unveiling of the Nominees for the final quarter of the 2025 NominateHer campaign, with Sandra Aceng and Ramatu Haliru announced as the honourees.

Meet our Nominees for the NominateHer 2025 last quarter nomination

Sandra Aceng shared her success story, placing emphasis on the role mentorship played in her growth. She spoke about the importance of showing up, standing out through impact-driven work, and applying one’s skills intentionally, while also acknowledging the challenges that often accompany efforts to create change. She noted that “people are watching and seeing each contribution made.”

Ramatu Haliru, on the other hand, shared her journey as an African mother, wife, and Wikimedian. She highlighted her resilience amid life’s demands and her commitment to giving back through her local community, the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria Kaduna Network. Both nominees independently emphasised the importance of collaboration, noting that growth is never a one-person journey, but one built through working with and learning from others.

A screenshot of Nduhura Deodine while she shared her story during the 2025 End of Year community roundtable

The session also provided space for impact stories from the Africa Wiki Women mentorship programs, featuring Chioma Bibiana from Nigeria, the 2025 Ambassador of the AWW Leadership and Mentorship Program, and Nduhura Deodine from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a mentee of the On-Wiki Mentorship Program, as they shared their mentorship journeys and experiences.



A screenshot of the AWW 2025 metric presentation slide

Beyond reflections and conversations, the Community Roundtable also highlighted the measurable impact of Africa Wiki Women’s work throughout 2025. Through coordinated campaigns, mentorship programs, capacity-building training sessions, and collaborations, the community experienced significant growth in participation, content contributions, and outreach across Wikimedia projects.

These metrics reflect not just numbers, but the collective commitment of contributors, organisers, and partners working towards closing the gender content gap and amplifying African women’s representation within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

A screenshot of the participants during the 2025 End of the Year community roundtable

What’s Next?

As Africa Wiki Women steps into 2026, the community invites Wikimedians to join in creating meaningful impact throughout the year. We welcome collaborations and partnerships as we continue working together to advance our shared mission.

🔗 Click the link to rewatch the Year in Review session

📊 View the 2025 community metric slides:

