WikiAcademics Project Brings Wikimedia into University

Hadaka Open Learning Network successfully implemented the WikiAcademics Project in the cities of Kano and Maiduguri, Nigeria, with the goal of strengthening the use of Wikimedia projects in higher education.

The project brought together lecturers and university students from different institutions for interactive training sessions focused on the educational use of Wikimedia platforms, particularly Wikipedia. Participants were introduced to how open knowledge resources can support teaching, learning, academic research, and knowledge sharing.

During the sessions, discussions centered on:

• How lecturers can integrate Wikipedia into classroom activities

• How students can responsibly use Wikipedia for learning and research

• The importance of contributing local and academic knowledge to Wikimedia projects

Understanding Wikipedia policies such as neutrality, verifiability, and reliable sourcing

Both programs recorded strong participation and engagement, with lecturers expressing interest in adopting Wikipedia as a teaching and learning tool, and students showing enthusiasm for contributing to free and open knowledge.The WikiAcademics Project aligns with Hadaka Open Learning Network’s mission of promoting open learning, collaboration, and digital literacy, especially within academic communities in Northern Nigeria.

By connecting academia with Wikimedia projects, the initiative contributes to closing knowledge gaps and empowering educators and students to actively participate in the global open knowledge movement.

Program Outcomes and Dashboard Achievements

The WikiAcademics Project recorded strong impact as reflected in the Wikimedia Programs & Events Dashboard. A total of 58 editors actively participated, making over 7,700 edits across Wikimedia projects, including the creation of approximately 1,790 articles and more than 4,000 article improvements. Participants contributed over 1.84 million words and added 13,000+ references, strengthening content quality and academic reliability. The content produced has already received over 17,700 article views, demonstrating increased public access to open knowledge. Additionally, 126 files were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, and notable contributions were made to Wikidata, including the addition of interwiki links and multilingual labels. These outcomes highlight the project’s success in engaging university communities and expanding high-quality open knowledge from Northern Nigeria.

Photos from the events

