Igbo Wikimedians User Group 2025 Year-End Review: Reflecting on Our Journey and Co-Creating Pathways for 2026

At the end of each programmatic year, Wikimedia communities are encouraged to pause and reflect on their collective work by assessing achievements, learning from challenges, and identifying opportunities for growth. In line with this practice, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group (IWUG) convened its 2025 Year-End Review Meeting on 13 December 2025, bringing community members together in a virtual setting to reflect on the 2025 year’s activities. The session provided an important opportunity for shared learning and accountability, allowing members to take stock of IWUG’s progress and reaffirm the community’s commitment to advancing Igbo language and knowledge across Wikimedia platforms.

The meeting featured a structured review of IWUG’s 2025 activities, guided by a presentation that highlighted key programs, events, partnerships, and community engagements delivered throughout the year. Committee reports offered additional insight into how different teams contributed to the group’s successes, from communications and event coordination to partnerships and program implementation. The presentation slides used during the session are available for reference and transparency and can be accessed here.

Beyond reporting, the Year-End Review was intentionally designed as an interactive community roundtable. Members actively engaged in discussions, sharing reflections on past initiatives, offering constructive feedback, and suggesting areas where the user group could improve its processes and impact. These conversations created space for honest dialogue and reinforced the value of community voices in shaping IWUG’s direction. To further support open and unbiased participation, an anonymous feedback survey was shared with community members, inviting them to reflect on the journey so far and contribute ideas at their own pace. The feedback form remains open and can be accessed here.

Looking ahead to 2026, the insights gathered during the meeting and through the anonymous survey will play a central role in informing IWUG’s planning and decision-making. The Year-End Review reaffirmed IWUG’s strength as a collaborative, reflective, and community-driven user group. As the community moves into a new year, it does so with a clearer understanding of its achievements, a shared awareness of areas for growth, and a renewed commitment to building sustainable and impactful Wikimedia activities for the Igbo language community.

