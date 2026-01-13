Wikipedia 25th Anniversary Editathon in Japan

Outdoor group photo of Wikipedia 25 Editathon at Musashi University

Wikipedia turns 25 on January 15th, and to celebrate, an Editathon was held at Musashi University Library in Tokyo on January 10th. The event was organized by Wikimedian Saebou. Nearly 30 Wikipedians, including people from West Japan and international students from Korea and Indonesia, gathered at the library from 10am on the day, and the Editathon began in a friendly atmosphere. Since library materials were freely available, some Wikipedians immediately arrived carrying mountains of reference materials from the shelves.

Wikipedia 25th anniversary cake at Musashi University

During the lunch break, a cake decorated with the Wikipedia logo was prepared and we took a commemorative photo. Last year, Narumi.SBT and I celebrated just the two of us, but this year I was happy to be able to participate in such a big gathering.

Indoor group photo of Wikipedia 25 Editathon at Musashi University

The editathon continued in the afternoon, with everyone working on articles on their chosen themes. Veterans provided thorough explanations to new comers. Participants also exchanged information casually with each other about any questions they had, and friendly conversations were exchanged here and there with people they had never met before. I created an article for the 2006 book “The Complete Guide to Wikipedia,” which I had been interested in for some time.

The Editathon ended at 4:30 pm, with each participant presenting a variety of topics, including history, art, and biographies from Japan and abroad. This was followed by a free discussion about the future of Wikipedia, from veterans to young people exchanging frank opinions on the current situation, including its relationship with AI.

At the gathering held at another venue, lively conversations were exchanged among Wikipedians of all ages, from teenagers to 70s, and a celebratory dessert was served at the end, making for a fun dinner.

Wikipedia 25 Anniversary sweets plate

