Introducing Data and Functions: Reflections from Indonesian Data and Technology Week 2025

In December 2025, Wikimedia Indonesia organized Pekan Data dan Teknologi 2025 (Data and Technology Week 2025), a fully online series of learning activities introducing Wikidata and Wikifunctions to Indonesian audiences. Designed as a week-long program, the initiative brought together community members, students, and academics to explore how data and technology-themed Wikimedia projects can be approached and discussed in practice. The activities were facilitated by the Data and Technology team of Wikimedia Indonesia, together with members of the Indonesian Wikimedia community, to create a shared learning space focused on exploration, discussion, and contribution.

Why data and technology matter for learning and research

Data and Technology Week 2025 focused on introducing Wikidata and Wikifunctions and their relations to learning and research practices. For many participants, Wikidata is still mainly seen as a supporting system for Wikipedia, and the sessions invited participants to look beyond this perception, especially in academic contexts.

The program encouraged participants to reflect on how Wikidata can intersect with academic practices, particularly for Indonesian students and lecturers working with scientific data. Alongside this, the Introduction into Wikifunctions session provided an initial overview of a newer Wikimedia project, focusing on its ideas and contribution pathways. The aim was not technical depth, but helping participants become familiar with the project and its possibilities.

Designing a week of online learning activities

All activities during Data and Technology Week 2025 were conducted online using Zoom, enabling participation from across Indonesia. The program consisted of three interconnected activities.

The first was WikiLatih Wikidata, taught by Hisyam and Lista, which introduced Wikidata concepts, data modeling, and editing practices with an emphasis on academic and research contexts. The second activity was the Introduction to Wikifunctions, led by Niko and Affandy, focusing on the project’s structure and contribution pathways. The week concluded with a Geodatathon, a Wikidata editing competition that allowed participants to apply their knowledge in practice. Other Indonesian Wikimedia community members, including Lim and Roni, also supported the organization of the activities.

A diverse learning community

Most participants came from Wikimedian communities across Indonesia, reflecting strong interest from experienced volunteers. At the same time, the program also invited students, lecturers, and academicians, including participants with no prior involvement in Wikimedia projects.

This mix shaped the learning dynamics. Experienced Wikimedians shared practical editing experiences, while participants from academic backgrounds raised questions about data reuse, citation, and scholarly visibility. The sessions became spaces of exchange rather than one-directional instruction.

Learning impact and reflections from the sessions

One notable discussion during WikiLatih Wikidata was highlighted by Dasapta Erwin from Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), who pointed to the use of academic data in Wikidata for projects such as Scholia. He emphasized how structured data in Wikidata can help list, connect, and highlight researchers’ works, making scholarly contributions more visible and reusable. This example helped ground the discussion in concrete academic practice.

In the Introduction to Wikifunctions, participants expressed both curiosity and hesitation. The project was seen as more technical, and some found it difficult to decide how to contribute. Functions cannot be added freely without theoretical or formulaic grounding, and contributing implementations or tests often requires coordination with experienced functioneers. For many participants, translating existing functions into different languages became the most accessible way to contribute, and this emerged as a key highlight of the session.

Geodatathon: applying knowledge through competition

The Geodatathon competition focused on data of Indonesian ports, with participants adding and improving data related to ports across the country. As a Wikidata editing competition, it encouraged focused contribution while reinforcing skills introduced earlier.

Some new contributors experimented with tools such as QuickStatements for the first time. While mistakes did occur, none were unsolvable. Other participants helped review and correct errors, turning the competition into a collaborative learning experience rather than a purely results-driven activity.

Looking ahead

Data and Technology Week 2025 highlighted both strong interest and real challenges in introducing technical Wikimedia projects. Participants showed enthusiasm for learning more about Wikifunctions, while also noting the need for more beginner-friendly introductions and clearer contribution guides. This interest has already led to proposals for a dedicated community meeting.

For Wikimedia Indonesia, the experience reaffirmed the importance of activity-based, contextual, and community-supported approaches to data and technology-related initiatives. Creating spaces where participants can learn collectively, ask questions openly, and contribute at their own pace remains essential for sustaining engagement with Wikidata and Wikifunctions.As part of Wikimedia Indonesia’s effort to update learning materials, the recording of the WikiLatih Wikidata and the Introduction to Wikifunctions is released openly on YouTube, with the slides available on Wikimedia Commons.

