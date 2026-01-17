Dagbani Wikimedians Host 2025 General Meeting and Awards Ceremony

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group successfully held its 2025 General Meeting and Awards Ceremony on Friday, 2nd January 2026, at the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Guest House, Tamale-Vittin. The event served as a moment of reflection, appreciation, and renewed commitment as the community officially closed the 2025 Wikimedia year.

The gathering brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including advisory board members, representatives from Dagbani Teachers Association (DTA), BACE Wiki Hub, TACE Wiki Hub, and BIMBICO Wiki Hub, as well as general members of the Dagbani Wikimedians community. Their presence highlighted the strong partnerships and growing network that continue to support the growth of Dagbani and Mabia-language content online.



During the general meeting session, members reflected on key activities and milestones achieved in 2025, including training programs, edit-a-thons, wiki hub engagements, and content creation campaigns. Challenges were openly discussed, lessons were shared, and ideas were proposed to further strengthen participation and consistency in the year ahead.

One of the most anticipated moments of the event was the awards ceremony, which recognised individuals who stood out through dedication, consistency, and impact:

Alhassan Amina (Username: Tenacious Ntaawa) was awarded Top Female Contributor, in recognition of her steady contributions and commitment to improving Dagbani Wikipedia content.

Alhassan Amina Receiving her Award

Alhassan Marjanatu (Username: Tunteeya1) received the Top Newbie Award, celebrating her impressive growth and active participation as a new editor within a short period.

Alhassan Marjanatu receiving her award

Yakubu Abdallah (Username: Abieku Santana) was honoured as the Top Male Contributor, acknowledging his strong work ethic and significant contributions throughout the year.





Yakubu Abdallah reciving his award

In an address to members, Mr. Mohammed Awal,an advisory board member emphasized the need for the community to take Dagbani orthography seriously. Members were encouraged to continuously learn and correctly apply the approved writing system to ensure clarity, consistency, and quality in all Dagbani Wikipedia articles. This call reinforced the group’s commitment to preserving linguistic accuracy while expanding free knowledge.



The event ended in a warm and celebratory atmosphere, with members networking, sharing experiences, and expressing optimism for the future. The 2025 General Meeting and Awards Ceremony not only recognised excellence but also strengthened the collective resolve of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group to do even more in the coming year.

As the community steps into 2026, it does so with renewed energy, stronger collaboration, and a shared vision of advancing Dagbani language and knowledge on Wikimedia platforms.

Reflections

Tenacious Ntaawa posited: “I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The motivation and support I have received from the Dagbani Wikimedian User Group have touched my heart in ways words can hardly explain. You stood with me, encouraged me, and reminded me that strength grows when people believe in you. As Maya Angelou wisely said, “People will never forget how you made them feel.” You made me feel valued, seen, and inspired. Thank you for being my source of strength, support, and hope”

Abieku Santana also said: “I am Yakubu Abdallah, known on Wikipedia by the Username: Abieku Santana. I am truly honored and excited to receive this wonderful recognition for my efforts on Dagbani Wikipedia, which earned me the Outstanding Contributor of the Year 2025 award.This award means a great deal to me, as it will positively impact my life in many ways and motivate me to contribute even more to the growth and development of Dagbani Wikipedia.I sincerely thank the hardworking board members of the Dagbani Wikipedia User Group, the Executive Board, and all fellow contributors on the platform for their support and collaboration. I am deeply grateful to be part of this amazing community.”

Tunteeya1 also said : “I feel so grateful for the award and I am assuring you that I will improve upon promoting dagbani language to my highest possible best.”

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation